Autoliv Confirms Conclusion of Specific Part of Ongoing Investigation With the European Commission

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 22, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE: ALV and SSE: ALIVsdb), the worldwide leader in automotive safety systems, today confirmed that a specific part of an ongoing investigation by the European Commission had been concluded for €8.1 million. The Company accrued for the amount in the third quarter of 2017.

The Company initially communicated in its third quarter earnings release for 2017 that part of the investigation was likely to be concluded shortly. The recorded amount (equivalent to approximately $9.5 million) relates to a discrete portion of the EC investigation relating to two specific car manufacturers, while the more significant portion of its investigation continues. Management does not believe the outcome of this discrete portion of the EC's investigation provides an indication of the total probable loss associated with the continuing portion of the EC's investigation, which the Company believes will probably materially affect operating results for the periods in which it becomes estimable.

Autoliv cannot currently estimate when a conclusion of the remaining, more significant, part of the investigation is likely to occur.

As previously disclosed, Autoliv has, since July 2011, been the subject of an investigation of anti-competitive behavior among suppliers of occupant safety systems in the EU. For further information see Note 16 to the financial statements in Autoliv's 2016 Annual Report and Note 13 to the financial statements in Autoliv's 10-Q for the period ended September 30, 2017.

