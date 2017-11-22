

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Latvia's producer price inflation accelerated in October after remaining stable in the previous month, figures from the Central Statistical Bureau showed Wednesday.



Industrial producer prices climbed 3.5 percent year-over-year in October, faster than the 3.3 percent increase in September. The measure has been rising since February.



Both domestic and foreign market prices grew 3.8 percent and 3.2 percent, respectively in October.



On a monthly basis, producer prices dropped 0.2 percent from September, when it rose by 0.3 percent.



