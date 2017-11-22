

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The Federal Reserve's minutes of its latest monetary policy meeting is scheduled to release on Wednesday. Investors expect that the minutes may provide more clarity on interest rates. In view of the Thanks Giving holiday on Thursday, the trading activity might be somewhat subdued. Asian shares finished higher, while European shares are trading mixed. U.S. Futures Index suggest a mixed opening for Wall Street.



As of 6.10 am ET, the Dow futures were gaining 26 points, the S&P 500 futures were adding 0.75 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were slipping 1.75 points.



U.S. stocks closed record highs on Tuesday. The Dow climbed 160.50 points or 0.7 percent to 23,590.83, the Nasdaq jumped 71.76 points or 1.1 percent to 6,862.48 and the S&P 500 advanced 16.89 points or 0.7 percent to 2,599.03.



On the economic front, the Mortgage Bankers' Association's Mortgage Applications for the week will be issued at 7.00 am ET. The previous week composite index was 3.1 percent.



The Federal Open Market Committee's minutes of the previous meeting is expected at 2.00 pm ET.



The Commerce Department's Durable Goods Orders for October will be published at 8.30 am ET. The economists are looking for consensus of 0.4 percent, compared to growth of 2.2 percent in the previous month.



The Labor Department's Jobless Claims for the week will be published at 8.30 am ET. The economists are looking for consensus of 240K, down from 249K in the prior week.



The Energy Information Administration's (EIA) natural gas report that gives a weekly insight on natural gas stocks in underground storage for the U.S. and five regions of the country will be published at 12.00 pm. The weekly change in the prior week was a deficity of 18 bcf.



Two year, five-year and seven-year Treasury Note auction will be held at 11.00 am ET.



In the corporate sector, Tour operator Thomas Cook Group Plc. reported that its fiscal 2017 profit after tax climbed to 12 million pounds from last year's 1 million pounds. Basic earnings per share were 0.8 pence, up from 0.3 pence last year. Underlying earnings per share were 9.3 pence, compared to 8.1 pence a year ago. The prior year results were restated. Group revenue increased to 9.01 billion pounds from 7.81 billion pounds a year ago, reflecting strong customer demand for holiday and flight offering. Group revenue increased 9 percent on a like-for-like basis adjusted for foreign exchange.



Asian stocks finished broadly higher on Wednesday. China's Shanghai Composite index rose by 19.97 points or 0.59 percent to 3,430.46 while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index climbed 185.42 points or 0.62 percent to breach the 30,000 mark for the first time in a decade.



Japanese shares edged higher after Wall Street's record overnight finish. The benchmark Nikkei ended up 106.67 points or 0.48 percent at 22,523.15 while the broader Topix index gained 0.34 percent to close at 1,777.08.



Australian shares finished higher. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index gained 22.90 points or 0.38 percent to end at 5,986.40 while the broader All Ordinaries index closed 0.39 percent higher at 6,067.60.



European shares are trading mixed. The CAC 40 of France is down 1.40 points or 0.03 percent. DAX of Germany is declining 44.17 points or 0.34 percent. FTSE 100 of England is gaining 18.46 points 0.25 percent. Swiss Market Index is climbing 14.10 points or 0.15 percent.



Euro Stoxx 50, that provides a Blue-chip representation of supersector leaders in the Eurozone, is currently down 0.2 percent.



