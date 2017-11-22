Carlson Rezidor Continues Expanding in Africa According to TOPHOTELPROJECTS Database

ROTENBURG, Germany, November 22, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The Carlson Rezidor Hotel Group, which is among the fastest expanding hotel groups in the global hospitality space, has recently announced that it is continuing its ongoing growth in Africa, opening a property in its 30th country on the continent: Cameroon.

(Photo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/609194/Carlson_Rezidor_Continues_Expanding_in_Africa.jpg )



Carlson Rezidor Hotel Group will be bringing its upper upscale brand Radisson Blu to Cameroon with a property dubbed The Radisson Blu Hotel and Apartments Douala, Cameroon, which is slated to make its debut in 2019, bringing the group's total African portfolio up to 83 hotels with a grand total of 17,500 rooms in operation as well as currently in development.

"We are thrilled to be entering our 30th country in Africa and what better addition than Cameroon, the groups key market in Central Africa," said Andrew McLachlan, Senior Vice President, Business Development, Africa & Indian Ocean of Carlson Rezidor Hotel Group in a press release from the company. "As the ideal showcase, the hotel will strongly support the demand for our Radisson Blu Hotel and Apartment product across the African region. Once open, it will be the finest upper upscale product in the financial hub of Cameroon and an important addition to our Central African Radisson Blu portfolio."

Located in the most sought-after business district of the economic capital of the country, Douala, and towering above many as one of the tallest buildings in the country, the hotel will ensure high visibility of the Radisson Blu brand in the country. The hotel is ideally positioned in the center, between the port and the main highway, National 3, allowing easy access across the city. It also offers unrivalled access into and out of Douala International Airport, situated less than 15 minutes away.

"This hotel will be an iconic building in a city that plays a vital role in the Central African region. We are excited about the partnership with Carlson Rezidor Hotel Group and we believe this capacity offer will meet an unsatisfied and growing demand of upper upscale hospitality services," said Serge Yanic NANA, President & CEO of FINANCIA Capital.

The 150-room Radisson Blu will offer a mix of standard bedrooms as well as studio, one and two-bedroom apartments. The hotel will feature an all-day dining restaurant, a lobby bar as well as a Destination Sky Bar and Restaurant. For fitness enthusiasts, the hotel will also house a gymnasium and a wellness spa for guests seeking to relax and rejuvenate. The meeting and events area will consist of a stylish conference room and four meeting rooms.

The Carlson Rezidor Hotel Group has the following projects in the pipeline:

THE EXCHANGE RADISSON BLU HOTEL ACCRA AIRPORT, Ghana

The Exchange is a mixed-use real estate project being developed in Accra, Ghana that will include retail, hospitality, office and residential elements [READ MORE...]

RADISSON RED HOTEL V&A WATERFRONT, Cape Town

Set on the edge of a natural harbour with the Table Mountain as its backdrop, the V&A Waterfront offers a cosmopolitan mix of experiences ranging from shopping to exclusive entertainment. [READ MORE...]

THE PEARL OF AFRICA HOTEL KAMPALA, Uganda

Rooms will be managed under Rezidors' luxury Quorvus Collection. The property will feature a spacious 740 square meter ballroom, nine meeting rooms, two boardrooms and a business center. [READ MORE...]

More information on Carlson Rezidor hotel projects can be found on TOPHOTELPROJECTS, the specialized service provider in the exchange of cutting-edge information of hotel construction in the international hospitality industry.

TOPHOTELMEDIA a division of TOPHOTELPROJECTS GmbH http://www.tophotel.news.

Media Contact:

Jeersdorfer Weg 20,

27356 Rotenburg,

Germany

Phone: +54-11-5235-8064



Headquarter:

Rotenburg/W.,

Germany

Managing Director: Rolf W. Schmidt



Trade Register: HRB 205034

VAT/UST ID No: DE 296402508

Tax No: 40-202-05646