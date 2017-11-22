U.S. Cat Litter Market Trends and Opportunities 2017 - Cat Litter Sales are Expected to Reach $2.8 Billion at Retail

DUBLIN, November 22, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Cat Litter: U.S. Pet Market Trends and Opportunities" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

During 2017, cat litter sales are expected to reach $2.8 billion at retail, and even though the category is mostly mature, we forecast ongoing growth in tandem with the pet market overall.

Marketers of cat litter benefit from the product's status as a must-have in many cat-owning households, with survey results indicating that 87% of cat owners have purchased cat litter in the past 12 months. Cat Litter: U.S. Pet Market Trends and Opportunities analyzes the factors driving market growth and product innovation, shaped primarily by consumer demand desire for convenience, efficacy, ease of use, environmental concerns, and retail accessibility.

The report explores the features most in demand among cat litter users, and identifies opportunities for marketers in new product development, strategic retailing including Internet, and consumer engagement.

What You'll Get in This Report

Cat Litter: U.S. Pet Market Trends and Opportunities provides an in-depth analysis of cat litter through all channels in the U.S. market, focusing on the key factors driving the market and highlighting sales trends and marketing opportunities. The report covers channel shares, competitive strategies of key players, trends and hits in new product development, product type and brand usage patterns, and consumer attitudes. The information and analysis in the report is highly accessible, presented in concise text with easy-to-read and practical tables, charts, graphs, including detailed consumer demographic data.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1: Executive Summary



Chapter 2: The Market



Chapter 3: Competitive Trends



Chapter 4: Marketing & New Product Trends



Chapter 5: Consumer Trends



Companies Mentioned



AltaGama

Arm & Hammer

Cat & Co.

Cat-Centric

CatGenie

CatSpot

CitiKitty

Dollar General's EverPet

Dr. Elsey's

Febreze

Fresh Step

Fuzzybutts

Grreat Choice

Kroger's

Litter Kwitter

Lucy Pet Products

Mediterranean Gold

Member's Mark

Next Gen Pet Products

OurPets

Paws & Claws

Pretty Litter

Purina

Sanicat

Simmons

So Phresh

sWheat

Target

Tidy Cats Direct

TidyLock

World's Best Cat Litter

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/r4m3ml/cat_litter_u_s





Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716