Polyglycerol Market Size Worth $5.52 Billion by 2022 | CAGR: 10.7%: Grand View Research, Inc.

The globalpolyglycerol marketis expected to reach USD 5.52 billion by 2022, growing at a CAGR 10.7%, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Growing consumption of food additives to improve properties such as flavor, thickening, color, texture, sweetness, shelf life, nutrition content and emulsification in finished products of nutrition industry will propel market demand.

The European Commission passed regulation (EC) No. 1333/2008, intended for the fortification of additives in domestic food & beverage industries. Moreover, in May 2013, the China government announced National Food Safety Standards (NFSSs), meant for standardizing application, label, and specification for marketing of food additives at domestic level. Regulatory support aimed at labeling food additives is expected to have a positive impact on market in the near future.

Strong demand for processed foods on account of developments in food processing and preservation technologies like cold storage, climate control storage and pasteurization is expected to fuel demand over the forecast period. Asia Pacific is expected to show major growth on account of increasing processed foods production and innovation in segments including bakery & confectionery, dairy, oils and meat products.

Increasing demand for cream and moisturizer owing to growing consumer awareness along with rising disposable income is expected to augment industry growth

Global PG2 demand in polyglycerol is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.3% in terms of volume owing to Extensive use of PG-2 in the food industry as a food additive and as an emulsifier is responsible for propelling growth over the forecast period

PG-6 is derived from natural vegetable resources which makes highly compatible with natural ingredients which has led to its increasing use in nature based sun care and skin care products

Global polyglycerol demand in food and beverage is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6.6 % in terms of volume due to Increasing demand for polyglycerol esters as aerating agents in cakes and sponge in order to improve texture, volume and whipping ability

In November 2015 , Spiga Nord announced that its research and development team was engaged in the development of a new polyglycerine formulation which complies with requirements established by Cosmos and Ecocert for raw materials used in cosmetic formulations

, Spiga Nord announced that its research and development team was engaged in the development of a new polyglycerine formulation which complies with requirements established by Cosmos and Ecocert for raw materials used in cosmetic formulations In November 2014 , Lonza Consumer Care authorized KODA Care, a division of KODA Distribution Group, Inc., to be their exclusive distributor of hygiene and personal care products in designated regions of North America

Grand View Research has segmented the global polyglycerol market on the basis of product, applications, and region:

ProductOutlook (Volume, Kilo Tons, Revenue, USD Million, 2012 - 2022)

PG2

PG3

PG4

PG6

PG10

ApplicationOutlook (Volume, Kilo Tons, Revenue, USD Million, 2012 - 2022)

Food & Beverages

Pharmaceuticals

Personal Care

Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons, Revenue, USD Million, 2012 - 2022)

North America U.S.

Europe Germany UK

Asia Pacific China India

Latin America Brazil

Middle East & Africa

