Nasdaq Riga decided on November 22, 2017 to immediately remove observation status for AS "Latvijas kugnieciba" (LSC1R, ISIN: LV0000101103) shares.
The circumstances that were the reason for the observation status applied to the company on July 3, 2017 have ceased to exist.
Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +371 67212431 www.nasdaqbaltic.com
Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga, AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
