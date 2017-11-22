Nasdaq Riga decided on November 22, 2017 to immediately remove observation status for AS "Latvijas kugnieciba" (LSC1R, ISIN: LV0000101103) shares.



The circumstances that were the reason for the observation status applied to the company on July 3, 2017 have ceased to exist.



Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +371 67212431 www.nasdaqbaltic.com



