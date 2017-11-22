Triple Alpha's ICO Makes High-yield Stock Investing Available to Everyone

MOSCOW, November 22, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Triple Alpha, designed to democratize the asset management industry, is conducting an ICO to create a capital fund with a $100 minimum investment

Triple Alpha, which is built on unique trading algorithms previously available only to hedge fund clients, today announced an ICO and the creation of a capital fund. An algorithm for picking the best stocks combined with a unique market-neutral strategy will let investors receive returns significantly higher than the market not only when the market is growing steadily, but also during financial crises.

Thanks to the use of an exchange-traded fund (ETF), investors around the world will be able to access Triple Alpha algorithms, regardless of the amount they are going to invest. Furthermore, investors will receive returns far greater than those available from fixed-income instruments - eurobonds or treasuries.

"Asset management is one of the biggest industries in the global economy, with assets under management totaling $64 trillion. Moreover, hedge funds, which are currently the most profitable 'traditional' investment products, have obvious shortcomings. Apart from millions of dollars of the minimum required investment, there is a complete lack of transparency when it comes to forming and managing the investment portfolio. Also hedge fund fees can reach up to 30%. These factors severely limit the potential audience for these financial products.

Triple Alpha intends to eliminate the main obstacles that prevent private investors anywhere from accessing the asset management industry. The Triple Alpha fund will make the best investing technologies broadly available, which rely on excellent machine learning algorithms and big data analytics.

The extremely high returns on investments in crypto-assets are subject to the huge volatility of the nascent market while existing instruments for investing in stocks have serious limitations and poor transparency. Triple Alpha is revolutionizing the international asset management market, creating a niche with a small minimum investment (from $100) and returns far above 10% per annum," said Ilya Filippov, Triple Alpha's co-founder, and CEO.

Due to legal requirements, a hedge fund is unable to have the broad circle of investors envisioned by Triple Alpha. As part of the ICO, which will begin December17, 2018, Triple Alpha plans to issue TRIA infrastructure tokens for a total of $10 million. The company's pre-ICO begins on November 17, 2017.

The proceeds will be used to establish and structure the ETF, conduct marketing, gather data for additional machine learning, and improve the trading algorithm. TRIA will be available to purchase using ETH, BTC, DASH, or LTC on Triple Alpha's official website.

The fund's net cash flow will be used to buy tokens on a first-come, first-served basis. The token's issue price will be fixed at $2.