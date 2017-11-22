

MOLINE (dpa-AFX) - Deere And Co (DE) released a profit for its fourth quarter that advanced from last year.



The company said its bottom line climbed to $510.3 million, or $1.57 per share. This was up from $285.3 million, or $0.90 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.47 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 25.5% to $7.09 billion. This was up from $5.65 billion last year.



Deere And Co earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $510.3 Mln. vs. $285.3 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 78.9% -EPS (Q4): $1.57 vs. $0.90 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 74.4% -Analysts Estimate: $1.47 -Revenue (Q4): $7.09 Bln vs. $5.65 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 25.5%



