VWO Announces its eCommerce Consumer Survey Report 2017

VWO today, rolled out its annual eCommerce Consumer Survey Report. The latest eCommerce Consumer report by VWO is the culmination of a research carried out with 1,000+ consumers from the United States and United Kingdom.

The report is a must-read for eCommerce enterprises wanting to understand what a modern consumer expects. The report discusses the problems and challenges faced by eCommerce brands, helping them understand what actions they should take to attract new customers, retain existing customers, and grow their brand.

A few key eCommerce challenges discussed in the report include:

Customer Lifecycle Challenges in eCommerce

Necessity of an Omnichannel Experience

Mobile-first eCommerce Paradigm

Importance of User Personalization

Logistical Fulfilment and Challenges

A recent study by eMarketer cited that eCommerce growth is expected to hit $4.058 trillion by 2020, with an already high cap of $1.9 trillion in 2016. This study showcases that the industry has no intention of slowing down. With this in mind, VWO did a market research to assist eCommerce enterprises and booming brands in growing their businesses.

Not just that, by 2018, Forrester estimates that digital technology will influence, in some way, almost 60% of all physical store retail transactions, worth US$1.8-trillion .

About VWO

VWO is the world's leading web testing and conversion optimization platform that enables growing businesses to conduct qualitative and quantitative visitor research, build an experimentation roadmap, and run continuous experiments on their digital properties. VWO's connected platform allows businesses to optimize their web experience across desktop, mobile, and other devices, to deliver a unique experience based on visitor preferences. While promoting a culture of experimentation, VWO empowers business leaders to make data-driven decisions and expedite growth for their functions. VWO has helped more than 5,000 brands across the globe to run over 600,000 experiments till date. VWO's global customer base includes brands like Vodafone, Samsung, Toyota, and eBay.

