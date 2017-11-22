Pro-Trader Daily: Dividend Coverage: This Risk Management Solutions Provider Raised its Dividend by 6%; Will Trade Ex-Dividend on 24 November, 2017

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / November 22, 2017 / Pro-Trader Daily takes a closer look at Assurant, Inc. (NYSE: AIZ) as the Company's stock will begin trading ex-dividend on November 24, 2017. In order to capture the dividend payout, investors must purchase the stock a day prior to the ex-dividend date (excluding holiday) that is by latest at the end of the trading session on November 22, 2017. Are you looking for research on dividend stocks, if so register with us now for your free membership at:

Dividend Declared

On November 10, 2017, Assurant announced that its Board of Directors approved a quarterly dividend increase of $0.03 to $0.56 per share of common stock. The dividend will be payable on December 18, 2017, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on November 27, 2017.

Assurant's indicated dividend represents a yield of 2.27% compared to the average dividend yield of 3.70% for the Financial sector. The Company has increased its dividend each year since initial public offering in 2004.

Dividend Insights

Assurant has a dividend payout ratio of 60.7%, which denotes that the Company spends approximately $0.61 for dividend distribution out of every $1.00 earned. The dividend payout ratio reflects how much amount a company is returning to shareholders versus how much money it is keeping on hand to reinvest in growth, to pay off debt, and/or to add to its cash reserves.

According to analysts' estimates, Assurant is forecasted to report earnings of $7.02 for the next year, which is more than three times compared to the Company's annualized dividend of $2.24 per share.

As of September 30, 2017, Assurant's Investments and cash and cash equivalents totaled $12.67 billion compared to $12.51 billion as on December 31, 2016. The Company's strong financial position indicates its ability to absorb any fluctuations in earnings and cash flow and to sustain the dividend distribution for a long period.

Recent Development for Assurant

On November 03, 2017, Assurant announced that for the quarter ended September 30, 2017, net operating loss was $76.3 million, or $1.40 per share, compared to Q3 net operating income of $60.7 million, or $1.00 per diluted share. The Company incurred $191.8 million of reportable catastrophes in the reported quarter, compared to $33.2 million of reportable catastrophes in the year ago same period. Excluding reportable catastrophes, Assurant's net operating income for Q3 2017 totaled $115.5 million compared to $93.9 million in Q3 2016.

For Q3 2017, Assurant's net earned premiums, fees, and other income from the Global Housing, Global Lifestyle, and Global Preneed segments totaled $1.42 billion compared to $1.55 billion in Q3 2016. The Company's combined ratio for risk-based businesses increased to 99.2% from 97.9% in Q3 2016, driven by reportable catastrophes, primarily in the vehicle protection business.

About Assurant, Inc.

Assurant is a global leader in risk management solutions, helping protect where people live and the goods they buy. Millions of consumers count on Assurant's innovative products, services and support for major purchases like homes, cars, appliances, mobile devices and funerals. Assurant partners with leading companies that make, sell or finance those purchases to take great care of their customers and help their business grow. A member of the Fortune 500, Assurant has a market presence in 16 countries worldwide.

As of September 30, 2017, the Company had $32 billion in assets and $6 billion in annualized revenue.

Stock Performance

On Tuesday, November 21, 2017, the stock closed the trading session at $98.40, marginally down 0.18% from its previous closing price of $98.58. A total volume of 270.62 thousand shares have exchanged hands. Assurant's stock price surged 14.77% in the previous twelve months. Furthermore, since the start of the year, shares of the Company have gained 5.97%. The stock is trading at a PE ratio of 23.52 and has a dividend yield of 2.28%. At Tuesday's closing price, the stock's net capitalization stands at $5.37 billion.

