Nasdaq Nordic has decided to transfer the market segments for warrants and certificates on the Copenhagen, Helsinki and Stockholm INET regulated markets to First North Multilateral Trading Facilities (MTFs) operated by Nasdaq. As a result, Nordea Bank AB (publ)'s exchange traded products such as Bull & Bear Certificates, Mini Futures, Warrants, and Unlimited Turbos will be transferred to First North MTFs.



Important information and key dates:



-- Trading will move from a regulated market to an MTF. Holders with restrictions on holding instruments that are not listed on a regulated market may need to take action -- You will still trade ETPs for example in Nordea Investor, Nordnet and Avanza, through your advisor or you broker -- Affected instruments* will be transferred on the evening of 30 November 2017, effective 1 December 2017 -- Trading on First North MTF will start at normal exchange opening hours on 1 December 2017 -- Trading may be affected during the transfer process



For further background and information, please see Nasdaq Nordic's announcements from 31 October 2017, 13 October 2017, 5 October 2017 and 15 September 2017 (Nasdaq message).



For questions please contact Nordea Denmark, Finland or Sweden



*The following Nordea instrument types are affected: Sweden: STRIKT, Blanka, Bull & Bear Certificates, Warrants, Unlimited Turbos, Mini Futures; Denmark: Bull & Bear Certificates, Mini Futures; Finland: Bull & Bear Certificates, Warrants, Turbo Warrants, Unlimited Turbos