

Summit Therapeutics plc ('Summit', or the 'Company')



SUMMIT THERAPEUTICS TO PARTICIPATE IN UPCOMING INVESTOR CONFERENCES



Oxford, UK, 22 November 2017- Summit Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: SMMT, AIM: SUMM), the drug discovery and development company advancing therapies for Duchenne muscular dystrophy ('DMD') and Clostridium difficile infection, announces that management will participate in two upcoming investor conferences in New York City, US.



* 29(th) Annual Piper Jaffray Healthcare Conference - November 28, fireside chat at 1:30pm EST * Oppenheimer Rare Disease Day - December 5



A live audio webcast of the Piper Jaffray fireside chat will be available through the Investors section on the Company's website, www.summitplc.com. A replay of the webcast will be available from the same location soon after the live presentation. For the Oppenheimer Rare Disease Day, the Company will participate in one on one meetings.



About Summit Therapeutics Summit is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialisation of novel medicines for indications for which there are no existing or only inadequate therapies. Summit is conducting clinical programs focused on the genetic disease, Duchenne muscular dystrophy, and the infectious disease, Clostridium difficile infection. Further information is available at www.summitplc.com and Summit can be followed on Twitter (@summitplc).



For more information, please contact:



Summit



Glyn Edwards / Richard Pye (UK office) Tel: 44 (0)1235 443 951



Erik Ostrowski / Michelle Avery (US office) +1 617 225 4455



Cairn Financial Advisers LLP (Nominated Tel: +44 (0)20 7213 0880 Adviser)



Liam Murray / Tony Rawlinson



N+1 Singer (Joint Broker) Tel: +44 (0)20 7496 3000



Aubrey Powell / Jen Boorer



Panmure Gordon (Joint Broker) Tel: +44 (0)20 7886 2500



Freddy Crossley / Duncan Monteith, Corporate Finance



Tom Salvesen, Corporate Broking



MacDougall Biomedical Communications (US) Tel: +1 781 235 3060



Karen Sharma ksharma@macbiocom.com



Consilium Strategic Communications (UK) Tel: +44 (0)20 3709 5700



Mary-Jane Elliott / Sue Stuart / summit@consilium-comms.com



Jessica Hodgson / Philippa Gardner



-END-



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients. The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: Summit Therapeutics plc via GlobeNewswire



A0DKWDBN40HZ0R9



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX