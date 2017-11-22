Global Culinary Trends Report 2017 - New Spins on Standards

DUBLIN, November 22, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "New Spins on Standards 2017: Culinary Trend Tracking Series" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

Culinary trend tracking is about rubber-necking for the next sriracha, but it's not only that. For this issue of Culinary Trend Tracking Series (CuTTS), we go back-to-the-basics to look at chef-driven trends around menu, kitchen, and pantry staples: beets, black pepper, bread, butter, cauliflower, eggs, figs, honey, meatballs, nuts, olives, pasta and cheese, ricotta, sweet potato, and tea. As a key piece of the puzzle, we'll look at how creative new applications can span the restaurant vs. retail divide to participate in progressive food industry innovation.

The analysis provides:

Quick, menu data-supported introduction to basic ingredients and dishes trending on restaurant/foodservice menus

Generous listing of current menu items and images featuring these trending ingredients and dishes

Detailed, on-target trend translation tips for menus and retail foods

Fresh, relevant insights for tying substantive innovation to culinary and consumer market trends.

Several key trend drivers propelling food trends are discussed throughout this report. These will be familiar to marketers, brand managers, and consumer trend specialists who are tracking what is compelling to consumers and motivates them to purchase and consume certain foods and beverages, and to replace one menu selection or packaged product with another:

Redefining Quality and Premium

Nutritional and Dietary Drivers

Food Affordability, Safety, and Sustainability

Rooted and Crafted

Multiculturalism and Fusion

Sensory Adventure: Color, Flavor, Texture

Do-It-Yourself (DIY) and Customization

Comfort Foods & Indulgence

Redefining Mealtime and Snacking

These drivers align with core consumer values that can be tapped for menu and new product development, brand and product positioning and marketing, and communications. Menu and retail trend translation tips included in the profiles provide detailed ideas and suggestions on how these culinary trends could be used to generate business growth.

Key Topics Covered:



FOREWORD



PROFILES

Cauliflower at Center & Side

Bent Eggs Benedict

Not Your Mom's Mac & Cheese

Meatballs on a Roll

Olives Across the Board

Getting Fresh with Ricotta



Quick CuTTS

Beet Goes On

Brioche, the Other French Bread

Brown Butter: Comfort Food Double-Down

Cracked Pepper Is the New Sea Salt

Featuring Fig

More Tastes of Honey (and Honeycomb)

Pistachio Country Transcontinental

Sweet Potato With Foreign Accent

Tea-Time at Dessert: It's Not Too Late

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/kx5fjg/new_spins_on





Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716