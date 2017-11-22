

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Rockwell Automation, Inc. (ROK) said its board of directors has unanimously rejected Emerson's (EMR) unsolicited proposal to acquire Rockwell Automation that was received on November 16, 2017.



The company's board, in consultation with its financial and legal advisors, has thoroughly considered Emerson's proposal and has unanimously determined that it is not in the best interests of Rockwell Automation and its shareowners.



According to the board, Emerson's proposal undervalues Rockwell Automation and its prospects for continued growth and value creation, presents significant long-term risk for Rockwell Automation's shareowners, and would create a company that is not well-positioned to compete successfully in the evolving market.



The board said it believes that continuing to execute Rockwell Automation's successful strategy, which is generating extraordinary returns for the company's shareowners, will create greater long-term value than pursuing Emerson's proposal.



Blake Moret, president and chief executive officer, said, 'The Rockwell Automation Board and management team are confident in the Company, our strategic direction, and our ability to continue delivering exceptional shareowner returns and value creation in excess of Emerson's proposal, particularly given the weakened position and dis-synergies that would result from combining our two organizations, and the risks associated with Emerson's stock-based currency.'



Last Thursday, Emerson proposed to acquire all of the outstanding shares of Rockwell for $225 per share, consisting of $135 per share in cash and $90 per share in Emerson shares. The total enterprise value of the transaction is approximately $29 billion.



