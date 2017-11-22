Global Smart Antimicrobial Coatings and Surfaces Markets, 2017-2026 - How These Technologies and Materials are Being Commercialized

DUBLIN, November 22, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Markets for Smart Antimicrobial Coatings and Surfaces - 2017 to 2026" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

This report continues the previous coverage of the smart antimicrobial coatings and surfaces market that has been offered in previous direct and related studies. In this new report the firm revisits and considers the factors driving demand for smart antimicrobial coatings and surfaces and looks to new potential opportunities. The report discusses the latest products and R&D in smart antimicrobials and how commercialization strategies are being pursued by large and small firms alike.

Materials:

Silver and nanosilver

Copper

Hydrogels

Chitosan

Silanes

Sulfates

Graphene and carbon nanotubes

Biomaterials and biotechnology

Technical Issues:

Multifunctional antimicrobial action (self-cleaning and self-healing)

Target specificity

Time release mechanisms

Safety, biocompatibility and environmental/toxicity concerns

Coating requirements for different kinds of surface

Included in this analysis is discussion of how these technologies and materials are being commercialized to produce smart antimicrobial coatings and surfaces.



Applications and Markets for Smart Antimicrobial Coatings and Surfaces

Healthcare facilities

Medical implants, surgical equipment and laboratory equipment

Kitchens, restaurants and appliances

Agriculture and veterinary

Other residential, commercial and public buildings

Consumer electronics

Clothing and textiles

Markey Forecasts



This report contains detailed forecasts of the antimicrobial surfaces and coatings market:

Revenue ($ Millions)

Volume (square meters)

By application

By materials and technology

Strategic profiles



This report also examines the product/market strategies of the firms to watch in this space including their current R&D programs.



Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary

E.1 Smart is Differentiating

E.1.1 Self-cleaning Antimicrobial Coatings to Lead

E.1.2 Titanium and Polymer Biocides will be Revenue Generators

E1.3 Revenue to come from Healthcare Applications

E1.4 Europe will the Main Revenue Generating Market

E2 Positives and Negatives for Smart Antimicrobial Coatings

E1.1 Familiarity with the Technology, Growing Need for Hygiene, and Easy to adopt

E.1.2 Insufficient evidences, inability to fulfill needs, high costs

E.3 Competitive and Diversified Vendor Landscape

E.4 Future of Smart Antimicrobial Coatings

E.4.1 3D Printed Medical Devices: Major Markets for Smart Antimicrobial Coating Developers

E.4.2 Partnering with OEM for Specific Product Needs

E.4.3 Dark Horses of Smart Antimicrobial Coatings

E.4.3.1 Smart Release Antimicrobial Coatings

E.4.3.2 Multi-functional Coatings

E.4.3.3 Custom, Batch Processed Smart Antimicrobial Coatings



Chapter One: Introduction

1.1 Background to this Report

1.1.1 Smart Antimicrobials: State of the Technology

1.1.2 Current Market Trends

1.1.3 Ongoing Research and Development Needs for Smart Antimicrobials

1.2 Objectives and Scope of this Report

1.3 Methodology for this Report

1.4 Plan of this Report



Chapter Two: Smart Antimicrobial Coating Trends: Materials and Technologies

2.1 Strategizing the Smart

2.2 Smart Antimicrobial Coating Technologies

2.2.1 Self-cleaning Antimicrobial coatings

2.2.1.1 Super Hydrophilic Antimicrobial Coatings

2.2.1.2 Super Hydrophobic Antimicrobial Coatings

2.2.2 Self-healing Antimicrobial coatings

2.2.3 Selective Killing of Microbes

2.2.4 Experimenting Different Mechanism of Action

2.3 Smart Antimicrobial Materials

2.3.1 Choice of Antimicrobial Material: Smart Strategy

2.3.2 Nanomaterials to Grab the Center Stage

2.3.3 Smart Polymers: Increasing choice for Self-healing Antimicrobial Coatings

2.3.3.1 Smart Antimicrobial Polymers: Self-Healing Antimicrobials and Hydrogels

2.3.3.2 Parylene Polymers for Conformal Coatings

2.3.4 Titanium makes Antimicrobial Coatings Smarter in Self-Cleaning

2.3.5 Silver becomes Smart with Nanotechnology

2.3.6 Peptides to seal the Gap for Biological Antimicrobials

2.3.7 Other Emerging Smart Antimicrobial Materials

2.4 Global Markets for Smart Antimicrobial Coating Technologies and Materials

2.4.1 Smart use of Smart Antimicrobial Coatings

2.4.2 Self-cleaning to Lead the Markets for Smart Antimicrobial Coatings

2.4.3 Photocatalytic Materials and Self-healing Polymer Biocides will lead the Markets

2.6 Key Points from this Chapter



Chapter Three: Antimicrobial Coatings and Surfaces in Healthcare

3.1 Healthcare Settings: The Prospective Markets

3.1.1 HAIs drives a need for Antimicrobial Actions

3.1.2 The Rise of Super Strain-Resistant Pathogens

3.1.3 Government Initiatives towards using Antimicrobial Coatings for HAIs

3.2 Prospective Markets for Smart Antimicrobial Coatings Technologies

3.2.1 Smart Antimicrobial Coatings for Medical implants

3.2.1.1 Research into multifunctional antimicrobial coatings for implants

3.2.1.2 Implant Manufacturers now use Antimicrobial Coating as an USP

3.2.2 Antimicrobial Coatings for Medical Care Systems and Devices

3.2.2.1 Research into multifunctional antimicrobial coatings for Medical Devices

3.2.2.2 Some Catheter Manufacturers have started developing antimicrobials impregnated Catheters

3.2.3 Smart Antimicrobial Coatings for Clothing and textiles

3.2.3.1 Apparel Brands to Offer Antimicrobial Clothing Range

3.2.4 Antimicrobial coating for Facility and Interior Surfaces

3.2.4.1 Interior Designers to offer Antimicrobial Solutions

3.3 Challenges and Opportunities

3.3.1 Biocompatibility

3.3.2 Environmental Concerns

3.4 Ten Year Forecasts for Smart Antimicrobial Coatings for Healthcare Applications

3.4.1 Global Revenue from Smart Antimicrobial Coatings for Healthcare Applications

3.4.1.1 Global Revenue for Smart Antimicrobial Coatings by types of Healthcare Application

3.4.2 Global Revenue from the Type of Technology used in Smart Antimicrobial Coatings for Healthcare Applications

3.4.2.1 Global Revenue from Self-cleaning Smart Antimicrobial Coatings for Healthcare Applications

3.4.2.2 Global Revenue from Self-healing Smart Antimicrobial Coatings for Healthcare Applications

3-6 Global Revenue from Self-healing Smart Antimicrobial Coatings for Healthcare Applications

3.4.2.3 Global Revenue from Selective Killing Smart Antimicrobial Coatings for Healthcare Applications

3.4.3 Global Revenue from Materials used in Smart Antimicrobial Coatings for Healthcare Applications

3.4.3.1 Global Revenue from Silver used in Smart Antimicrobial Coatings for Healthcare Applications

3.4.3.2 Global Revenue from Polymer Biocides used in Smart Antimicrobial Coatings for Healthcare Applications

3.4.3.3 Global Revenue from Titanium used in Smart Antimicrobial Coatings for Healthcare Applications

3.5 Key Points from This Chapter



Chapter Four: Smart Antimicrobials in Industrial Applications

4.1 Industrial Applications

4.1.1 Food Industry

4.1.2 Smart Antimicrobial Coatings for Water Filter Protection

4.1.3 Smart Antimicrobial Coatings for Clothing and Textiles

4.1.4 Smart Antimicrobial Coatings for Consumer Electronics

4.1.5 Smart Antimicrobial Coatings for Buildings

4.1.6 Smart Antimicrobial Coatings for Transports

4.1.7 Smart Antimicrobial Coatings for Transports

4.2 Ten Year Forecasts for Smart Antimicrobial Coatings in Industrial Applications

4.2.1 Global Revenue from Smart Antimicrobial Coatings for Industrial Applications

4.2.1.1 Global Revenue for Smart Antimicrobial Coatings by Type of Industrial Application

4.2.2 Global Revenue from the Type of Technology used in Smart Antimicrobial Coatings for Industrial Applications

4.2.3 Global Revenue from Materials used in Smart Antimicrobial Coatings for Industrial Applications

4.3 Drivers and Challenges for Smart Antimicrobials in Industrial Applications

4.3.1 The Ick Factor" as a Persuasive Driver for Smart Antimicrobials

4.3.2 Cost, Value and Multi-functionality

4.3.3 Defining Smart Antimicrobials Downwards: Can't-reach Areas

4.3.4 Regulatory Concerns for Smart Antimicrobials in industrial Markets

4.4 Key Points from This Chapter



Chapter Five: Vendor Ecosystem and Company Profiles



AK Coatings (U.S.)

Americhem (U.S.)

Amicoat AS ( Norway )

) AntiMicrobial Environments International (AEGIS Microbe Shield UK)

BASF ( Germany )

) Biocote Limited (U.K.)

Bio-Gate AG ( Germany )

( ) Dow Microbial Control (U.S.)

Gelest (U.S.)

Harland Medical Systems (U.S.)

ICET, Inc.

Microban (U.S.)

Nolla ( Andorra )

) Organogenesis Inc. (US)

Parx Plastics ( Netherlands )

) Polygiene ( Sweden )

) Porex Corporation

Rchling Group ( Germany )

) Royal DSM

Sciessent (U.S.)

Specialty Coating Systems (U.S.)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/kcw5lq/markets_for_smart





Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716