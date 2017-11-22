Iron Oxide Pigments Market to Reach US$1,951.8 mn by 2025, Globally: Transparency Market Research

ALBANY, New York, November 22, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Transparency Market Research has published a new report titled "Iron oxide Pigments Market (Color Type: Red, Yellow, Black, and Others; Type: Synthetic, Natural; End Use: Construction, Paints & Coatings, Textile, Inks, Plastics, and Others)- Global Industry, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2017-2025" According to the report, the global Iron oxide Pigments market was valued at US$ 1,261.8 Mn in 2016 and is estimated to reach US$ 1,951.8 Mn by 2025, expanding at a CAGR of 5.0% between 2017 and 2025.

Growing construction activities, recovering economy in developed countries, and expanding infrastructure programs in combination with growing urbanization in developing economies, are the prime factors responsible for the growing consumption of iron oxide pigments around the globe. Pigments are also known as colorants, which are insoluble products that can be employed to impart colors to construction materials, paints, inks, plastics, papers, cosmetics, rubbers, concrete blocks, tiles, etc. Iron oxide pigments improve the physical and mechanical properties of substrates. They offer properties such as good color strength, heat & light stability, opacity, weather & chemical resistance, and durability to substrates. Iron oxide pigments provides colors to varieties of end user applications and are employed in numerous industries around the globe to provide permanent and stable coloring effects to the substrates.

Iron oxide pigments can be sub-divided into synthetic and natural iron oxide pigments. Synthetic iron oxide pigments are made from petrochemicals and waste metal ore slurry. Synthetic iron oxide pigments are cheap as compared to organic iron oxide pigments owing to low cost of raw material as well as synthetic iron oxide pigments have good dispersibility, high tinting strength, UV stability, excellent color intensity, and non-toxic properties. Natural iron oxide pigments are costly as compared with its synthetic counterpart owing to high cost of raw material. Natural iron oxide pigments are more durable and have excellent tinting strength as compared with synthetic pigments.

Raw material use for the red iron oxide pigments are the waste slurry of hematite, limonite, and iron hydroxide mineral ores. The most commonly used methods of manufacturing iron oxide pigments includes the Laux process. This process can produce black, red, and yellow colored pigments of iron oxide. Another common industrial process to produce red color iron oxide pigments is copperas process, which entails the calcination of iron sulfate at high temperature. The Laux process involves the reaction between nitrobenzene and iron which produces aniline and iron oxide. Aniline produced in the reaction system needs to be removed completely from the system. Controlled reaction between the chemicals results in the suspension of ferric oxide and iron oxide hydroxides. The mixture is subsequently washed, concentrated, and dried. This step of the reaction produces yellow and black pigments.

Growing infrastructure projects, increasing demand of iron oxide pigments from automotive industry, and urbanization in developing countries would drive the market for iron oxide pigments around the globe while on other hand stringent environmental regulations regarding emissions and soil pollution would restrain the growth of the iron oxide pigments market in the forecasted period. Some of the key market players of iron oxide pigments market are Lanxess AG, BASF SE, Huntsman Corporation., E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, Heubach GmbH, Kronos Worldwide, Inc., Cathay Industries, Hunan Three-ring Pigments Co., Ltd., Tronox Ltd., Applied Minerals Inc., The Earth Pigments Company LLC., Tata Pigments Limited, NUBIOLA, and Titan Kogyo, Ltd.

Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a global market intelligence company providing business information reports and services. The company's exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trend analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. TMR's experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather and analyze information.

