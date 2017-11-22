Global Precious Metal Plating Chemicals Market to Generate US$ 2 Bn Valuation by 2027 End - Future Market Insights

VALLEY COTTAGE, New York, November 22, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The global precious metal plating chemicals market is currently witnessing steady growth and is expected to reflect a noteworthy valuation by the end of the assessment year in 2027. Future Market Insights has covered a detailed analysis of the global precious metal plating chemicals market and presented the insights in a systematic and orderly fashion in its new research report titled "Precious Metal Plating Chemicals Market: Global Industry Analysis (2012-2016) and Opportunity Assessment (2017-2027)". This research includes insights on various market segments across key geographies. It also includes an in-depth analysis on various trends, drivers, restraints and opportunities in the precious metal plating chemicals market that influence the growth of the global market. The research study covers value and volume projections of the different market segments and presents future market projections based on historical data and the current market scenario. This analytical research report can assist upcoming businesses by showcasing key recommendations that can be used to gain stability given the changing market dynamics of the global precious metal plating chemicals market.

Global Precious Metal Plating Chemicals Market: Segmental Highlights

The global precious metal plating chemicals market is segmented by chemical base metal, by end use industry, by product form and by region.

By product form, the solution/concentrate segment is expected to be highly lucrative. This is the fastest growing segment in this category and is projected to register a CAGR of 4.0% during the period of forecast to reach a valuation of around US$ 1,950 Mn by 2027 end.

By end use industry, the electrical and electronics segment is the largest in terms of value and is expected to dominate the global market. By 2027 end, this segment is estimated to reach a value more than US$ 900 Mn. The hardware and other industrial segment is projected to grow at a comparatively higher CAGR of 4.2% throughout the forecast period. However, the electrical and electronics segment reflects higher market attractiveness and high scope for growth in the coming years.

By region, Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) is a high growth regional market for precious metal plating chemicals during the forecast period. The precious metal plating chemicals market in this region is projected to grow at the highest pace compared to other regions and is expected to witness a market valuation a bit under US$ 650 Mn by 2027 end.

By chemical base metal, gold is the dominating segment and is expected to reflect a 1.5x increase in revenue during 2017-2027. This segment is projected to register a high CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period.

Global Precious Metal Plating Chemicals Market: Aspects Influencing Growth

Increasing demand for precious metal plating chemicals from the electrical and electronics sector, growing use of precious metal plating chemicals in the aerospace industry, increasing governmental support in the electronics industry ultimately pushing the demand for precious metal plating chemicals, growing automotive industry aiding the demand for precious metal plating chemicals, expanding consumer electronics market supporting the growth of precious metal chemicals and increasing demand from diverse end use industries at a global level are pushing the growth of the global precious metal plating chemicals market. Aspects restricting the growth of the market are challenges associated with raw material procurement and price fluctuations, strict regulations governing the manufacture and disposal of cyanide based chemicals and the use of alternatives such as development of non-platinum group metal catalysts.

Global Precious Metal Plating Chemicals Market: Forecast

The global precious metal plating chemicals market is expected to reach a valuation of more than US$ 2 Bn by the end of the assessment year from a value of below US$ 1,500 Mn in 2017. The global precious metal plating chemicals market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.9% throughout the period of assessment.

Global Precious Metal Plating Chemicals Market: Company Profiles

The report includes key profiles of major companies dealing with precious metal plating chemicals. Company details such as company overview, key personnel, strategies, key financials, SWOT analysis, key developments, product portfolio analysis and geographical spread are covered in the report. Profiling of companies such as Heimerle + Meule GmbH, JAPAN PURE CHEMICAL CO. Ltd., American Elements, Shaanxi Kaida Chemical Engineering Co., Ltd., Metalor Technologies International SA, Heraeus Holding, MATSUDA SANGYO CO., LTD., Superchem Finishers, SAXONIA Edelmetalle GmbH, UMA CHEMICALS, LEGOR GROUP S.p.A., Johnson Matthey, Umicore, Robert Chemical Co., Inc., Technic Inc., Electrochemical Products, Grauer & Weil (India) Limited, Riko Chemicals Pvt. Ltd., Micron Platers and Solar Applied Materials Technology Corporation has been done.

