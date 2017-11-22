F&C UK Real Estate Investments Ltd - Interim Dividend

To: Company Announcements

Date:22 November 2017

Company: F&C UK Real Estate Investments Limited

LEI: 231801XRCB89W6XTR23

Subject: Interim Dividend



Interim Dividend

F&C UK Real Estate Investments Limited today announces a first quarterly interim dividend in respect of the year ending 30 June 2018, of 1.25 pence per share. This dividend will be a property income distribution.







The key dates for this interim dividend are as follows:



Ex-Dividend Date -7 December 2017



Record Date -8 December 2017



Payment Date -29 December 2017







All Enquiries:



The Company Secretary

Northern Trust International Fund Administrations Services (Guernsey) Limited

Trafalgar Court

Les Banques

St Peter Port

Guernsey

GY1 3QL



Tel: 01481 745436

Fax: 01481 745085



