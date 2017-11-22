United States Affluent Consumers Trends Report: 2017 - Affluent Consumers Demand Products and Services Designed Just for Them

DUBLIN, November 22, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Affluent Consumers: Demographic Patterns and Spending Trends, 7th Edition" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

Affluent Consumers: Demographic Patterns and Spending Trends, 7th Edition, highlights cross-currents in the affluent consumer market in an era marked by this widening gulf between the affluent and everyone else.

Some affluent consumers cope with the psychological baggage of being wealthy in an increasingly winner-take-all economy by declining to think of themselves, or to project themselves, as being affluent or wealthy at all. Such evolving mindsets among affluent consumers comes are reflected in changes in how they prefer to spend their money. For an increasing number of affluent Americans, the endless and conspicuous accumulation of possessions has become less important than financial access to meaningful experiences such as purposeful or at least truly exotic travel. In another shift, more and more upper-income consumers would rather achieve status by promoting the right kind of social values, as opposed to purchasing products and services that reflect a material world mindset.

Another kind of status now sought after by affluent consumers comes is the ability to buy time, a transaction increasingly seen as the ultimate luxury purchase. Marketers are focusing on how to provide unique services to their affluent customers that provide the kind of convenience, time savings, and outsourcing of mundane tasks and concerns that ordinary consumers can't afford. Customized, personalized products and services also rank high on the priority list of affluent consumers.



While opportunities for the pursuit of excess still abound, especially for the ultra-rich, many affluent shoppers remain intent on searching for value and hunting for bargains. For example, data cited in this report show that affluent households are actually more likely than households on average to respond to money-saving incentive offers (58% vs. 46%), especially those offering a rebate with product purchase (54% vs. 38%).



Key Topics Covered:



CHAPTER 1: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



SCOPE AND METHODOLOGY

Scope of the Report

Methodology



TOPLINE INSIGHTS

Affluent Consumer Population Explodes in Post-Recession Bounce

Affluent Consumer Confidence Roars Back from Recession Low

The Middle Class Continues to Tread Water

Affluent Households Gain at the Expense of Everyone Else

Some of the Affluent Try to Avoid the Stigma of Wealth in an Age of Inequality

Inconspicuous Consumption Gains Favor

Many Affluent Consumers Like to Search for Value and Snap Up Bargains

Being Rich Means Having Enough Money to Buy Time

Affluent Consumers Demand Products and Services Designed Just for Them

The Affluent Shift From Piling Up Possessions to Buying Experiences

Ultra-Rich Still Cherish Brands That Others Can't Possibly Afford (or Dare) to Buy

Affluent Consumer Market Represents Outsize Opportunity

As Income Grows, Demand for Professional Financial Advice Increases

Affluent Multicultural Households Represent Growing Opportunity



PERSONAL PROFILE OF AFFLUENT CONSUMERS

Affluent Consumers Are More Likely to Be Young, Urban or Coastal

3 in 10 Have Graduate Degree

Employment Profile in Sync with Educational Achievement

Most Affluent Households Have Multiple Earners

Married-Couple Family Households Predominate

Homeownership Key Marker of Affluence

Super-Affluent Differ in Some Ways From the Merely Affluent

Affluent More Likely to Have Liberal Political Outlook and Secular Social Values



CONSUMER PROFILE

Affluent Shoppers Tied to the Internet

Travel Services at Top of List of Online Purchases

Affluent Like to Save Money Too

Brick-and-Mortar Shopping Still Appeals

Shopping Patterns Reflect Two-Tier Economy

Affluent Shoppers Tethered to Internet Even While Shopping in Stores

Affluent Households Have Outsize Impact on Consumer Economy

Affluent Consumers Look for Quality When They Buy Apparel



FINANCIAL PROFILE OF AFFLUENT CONSUMERS

Nearly 40% of Income of Wealthiest Americans Comes from Investments

A Handful of Households Controls a Substantial Majority of Household Financial Assets in U.S.

Wealthiest Families Prosper in Spite of Market Dips

Richest Households Depend Less on Retirement Accounts

Super-Affluent Investors Display Greater Tolerance for Risk

Super-Wealthy Investors Play in a Their Own League

High-Value Life Insurance Part of Affluent Consumers' Financial Planning

Loans Part of Affluent Lifestyle



MARKETING TO AFFLUENT CONSUMERS

Luxury Retailers Scale Back Brick-and-Mortar Presence

Luxury Retailers Forced to Raise Online Profile

Many Luxury Brands Learn How to Map a Digital Future



CHAPTER 2: TRENDS AND OPPORTUNITIES



MARKET TRENDS

Dominance of Affluent Consumers Decades in the Making

Wealthiest Control Three-Fourths of Family-Owned Assets

Affluent Households Multiply in Post-Recession Bounce

Affluent Consumer Population Tops 14 Million

Affluent Still Grab Greater Share of Aggregate Income

Affluent Consumer Population Explodes as Middle Class Hollows Out

Even Upper Middle Class Households Squeezed by More Affluent Counterparts

Ultra High Net Worth Americans Number in the Tens of Thousands



KEY MARKET OPPORTUNITIES

Affluent Consumer Confidence Roars Back from Recession Low

Affluent Consumers Represent Outsize Opportunity

Attachment to Online Shopping Illustrates Payoff From Digital Strategies

Spending Patterns Reveal Importance of Affluent Consumers to Brick-and-Mortar Retailers

Travel Habits Set Affluent Consumers Apart

High Income Increases Demand for Professional Financial Advice

Affluent Consumers Are Prime Customers for Loans as Well as Other Financial Services

Affluent Multicultural Households Represent Growing Opportunity



CHAPTER 3: PERSONAL PROFILE OF AFFLUENT CONSUMERS



DEMOGRAPHIC HIGHLIGHTS

Affluent Consumers Are More Likely to Be Young, Urban or Coastal

Asians Overrepresented in Affluent Consumer Population

3 in 10 Have Graduate Degree

Employment Profile in Sync with Educational Achievement

Most Affluent Households Have Multiple Earners

Married-Couple Family Households Predominate

Homeownership Key Marker of Affluence

Super-Affluent Differ in Some Ways From the Merely Affluent



POLITICAL AND SOCIAL VALUES

Affluent More Likely to Be Politically Active and Have Liberal Political Outlook

Secular Social Values More Prominent Among Affluent



CHAPTER 4: CONSUMER PROFILE



HIGHLIGHTS OF CONSUMER ATTITUDES AND BEHAVIOR

Affluent Shoppers Tied to the Internet

Travel Services at Top of List of Online Purchases

Affluent Are Prime Candidates for Online Home Delivery Subscriptions

Affluent Like to Save Money Too

Brick-and-Mortar Shopping Still Appeals

Shopping Patterns Reflect Two-Tier Economy

Affluent Shoppers Tethered to Internet Even While Shopping in Stores



OVERVIEW OF SPENDING PATTERNS

Affluent Households Have Outsize Impact on Consumer Economy

Affluent Have Different Spending Priorities

Affluent Consumers Look for Quality When They Buy Apparel

New, Luxury Vehicles Capture the Attention of Affluent Consumers

Affluent Responsible for Nearly One in Five Dollars Spent on Mortgage Interest

Affluent Households Spend $39 Billion Annually on Household Furnishings and Equipment

Entertainment and Sporting Goods Industries Depend on Affluent Consumers



CHAPTER 5: FINANCIAL PROFILE OF AFFLUENT CONSUMERS



PROFILE OF AFFLUENT INVESTORS

Investing Central to Affluent Consumer Identity

Nearly 40% of Income of Wealthiest Americans Comes from Investments

A Handful of Households Controls a Substantial Majority of Household Financial Assets in U.S.

Wealthiest Families Prosper in Spite of Market Dips

Richest Households Depend Less on Retirement Accounts

Super-Affluent Investors Display Greater Tolerance for Risk

Super-Wealthy Investors Play in a Their Own League



USE OF FINANCIAL SERVICES

Reliance on Professional Financial Advisors Increases with Income

Amex Scores with Affluent Consumers

Affluent Consumers Place High Value on Having Good Insurance Coverage

High-Value Life Insurance Part of Affluent Consumers' Financial Planning

Affluent Consumers Are Prime Customers for Wide Range of Insurance

Loans Part of Affluent Lifestyle



CHAPTER 6: MARKETING TO AFFLUENT CONSUMERS



OVERVIEW

Luxury Retailers Scale Back Brick-and-Mortar Presence

Luxury Retailers Forced to Raise Online Profile

Many Luxury Brands Learn How to Map a Digital Future

Luxury Shopping Experiences Can Still Attract the Ultra-Rich

Personalization and Customization Key to Reaching Luxury Buyers

Luxury Marketers Focus on Providing an Experience Rather than Selling a Product

Being Rich Enough to Buy Time Seen as the Latest Status Symbol

The Ultra-Rich Still Cherish Brands That Others Can't Possibly Afford (or Dare) to Buy



CASE STUDIES OF MARKETING TO THE AFFLUENT CONSUMER

Bentley Motors Takes Personalization to New Levels

Tiffany & Co. Highlights Commitment to Sustainability

Neiman Marcus Seeks to Improve Customer Experience through Technology

Luis Vuitton's Ad Campaigns Features Famous Faces

Burberry Turns to Social Media to Launch Cosmetics Product

Illustration 6-6 Burberry's Cat Lash Mascara on Pinterest



Companies Mentioned



Bentley Motors

Burberry

Luis Vuitton

MemoMi Inc.

Neiman Marcus

Tiffany & Co.

