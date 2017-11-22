Aarhus, Denmark, 2017-11-22 13:51 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Following the success of Vestas and OOO Fortum Energy in Russia's first wind energy auction, the two companies have signed the first order of a binding framework agreement. The framework agreement engages Vestas to supply its 4 MW platform for wind energy projects in the world's fourth largest electricity market, while the order includes 14 V126-3.6 MW turbines for a 50 MW project at an undisclosed site. The announcement references company announcement no. 25 of 21 June 2017.



With the agreement, Vestas and OOO Fortum Energy will together lead the expansion of wind energy in Russia and work with local partners to establish a strong local manufacturing and supply chain capacity. This includes setting up a blade factory in the region of Ulyanovsk, as well as a nacelles assembly plant in Nizhny Novgorod region, and a towers factory in the Rostov region.



To build up and establish high standards for the relatively young Russian renewables sector, Vestas will provide its experience across the entire wind energy value chain. Among other things, this includes assistance with project siting for all wind power plants, Vestas' market-leading products and service solutions, the establishment of local manufacturing footprint, supply chain localisation and optimisation, and turbine installation.



"As the global leader in wind energy, it is an expression of our commitment to Russia that Vestas, together with Fortum Energy, takes a strong role in helping the world's fourth largest electricity market towards a more sustainable energy mix. Vestas will deliver its most advanced technology through our 4 MW platform as well as market-leading cost of energy and local manufacturing and supply-chain expertise that will provide affordable, sustainable energy and create long-term jobs across different Russian regions," states Nils de Baar, President of Vestas Central Europe.



The disclosure of future firm and unconditional orders related to the agreement will take place in accordance with Vestas' order announcement policy.



