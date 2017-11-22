BEVERLY HILLS, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/22/17 -- Reign Sapphire Corp., (OTCQB: RGNP) ("Reign" or the "Company"), a direct-to-consumer, branded and custom jewelry company, today announced the launch of its Social Media platforms for its new Athleisure jewelry brand ION Collection x Jen Selter.

Jen Selter is one of Instagram's most followed Social Media Mega Influencers with a combined following of over 33 million followers across all of her social media accounts. Consistently, Ms. Selter has been on Forbes Top Ten Fitness Influencers, with @jenselter currently at 11.5 million international followers and @couplegoals at 4.5 million followers. Ms. Selter is one of the most recognizable Instagram influencers with global reach and engagement.

Ms. Selter serves as the Creative Director of the ION Collection, in which she is responsible for the build out of the ION Collection as a streetwear and a casual athletic leisure jewelry brand targeting Millennial and Instagram-savvy consumers.

ION Collection is taking the Coordinates Collection custom jewelry concept into the athleisure and streetwear space with jewelry inscribed with location coordinates commemorating life's special moments, milestones and achievements using bright colors and textures for everyday wear

"Successful social media marketing is central to our sales growth. We are delighted to launch ION Collection x Jen Selter on Instagram and Facebook," commented Reign CEO Joseph Segelman.

About Reign Sapphire Corporation:

Reign Sapphire Corp. (OTCQB: RGNP) http://www.reignsc.com is a Beverly Hills-based, D2C branded and custom jewelry company with three niche brands: Reign Sapphires: ethically produced, millennial targeted sapphire jewelry, Coordinates Collection: custom jewelry, inscribed with location coordinates commemorating life's special moments, and Le Bloc: classic customized jewelry and recently announced athleisure jewelry brand ION Collection x Jen Selter.

