Customers Can Design Human-Machine Interface with License-Free emWin GUI Software

Renesas Electronics Corporation (TSE:6723), a premier supplier of advanced semiconductor solutions, and SEGGER, a leading provider of software, hardware, and development tools for embedded systems, today announced a collaboration that makes SEGGER's powerful emWin GUI software package available for commercial use at no cost to customers using the new lineup of Renesas RX65N/RX651 microcontrollers (MCUs). Engineers that develop a human-machine interface (HMI), or any commercial system based on an RX65N/RX651 device will receive a free license to use the emWin library version, including its full suite of tools.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171122005177/en/

The emWin embedded GUI software is compatible with single-task and multitask environments using a proprietary operating system, or with any commercial RTOS such as SEGGER's embOS. Designed for ultra-low power consumption, embOS can be used in any battery-powered application. A de-facto industrial standard, emWin can be found in all market segments, including industrial, medical, consumer, smart home, white goods, and automotive.

The RX65N/RX651 MCUs combine an enhanced RX CPU core architecture and 120 MHz operation to achieve processing performance of 4.55 CoreMark/MHz. The MCUs include an integrated Trusted Secure IP, enhanced, trusted flash functionality, and an HMI for industrial and network control systems operating at the edge of the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT). The RX65N/RX651 MCUs also include an embedded TFT controller and integrated 2D graphic accelerator with advanced features ideal for TFT displays designed into IIoT edge devices or system control applications. Selecting a display size up to WQVGA allows its large 640 KB of on-chip RAM to be used as display frame buffer, which saves external RAM to ensure a cost-optimized design.

"This emWin agreement with SEGGER gives our RX65N/RX651 MCU customers a powerful and flexible GUI software to ensure their HMI design is optimized with no extra software investment," said Tim Burgess, Senior Director, Renesas Electronics Corporation. "Working closely with embedded experts like SEGGER enhances our ability to provide the flexibility, reliability, scalability and ease of use desired by customers developing the next generation of the IIoT."

"Renesas' cutting-edge RX65N/RX651 MCUs are now complemented by the market-leading GUI emWin that will make software engineers even more efficient creating any kind of HMI for their applications," said Harald Schober, Director Marketing and Sales at SEGGER. "The RX65N/RX651 devices integrate a powerful graphic accelerator and floating-point unit, enabling a rich and visually pleasing graphic experience. Of course, these features are fully supported by emWin, which makes our GUI and the RX65N/RX651 MCUs a perfect match."

Availability

For more information and to download the emWin GUI package, please visit: emWin graphics for Renesas RX651/RX65N MCUs

For more information about Renesas, follow Renesas Electronics America at @RenesasAmerica on Twitter and https://www.facebook.com/RenesasAmericas/.

About SEGGER

SEGGER Microcontroller is a full-range supplier of software, hardware and development tools for embedded systems. The company offers support throughout the whole development process with affordable, high quality, flexible and easy-to-use tools and components. SEGGER offers solutions for secure communication as well as data and product security, meeting the needs of the rapidly evolving IoT. SEGGER was founded in 1992, is privately held, and is growing steadily. Headquartered in Germany with a US office in the Boston area and distributors in all continents, SEGGER offers its full product range worldwide. For additional information, visit: https://www.segger.com

About Renesas Electronics Corporation

Renesas Electronics Corporation (TSE: 6723) delivers trusted embedded design innovation with complete semiconductor solutions that enable billions of connected, intelligent devices to enhance the way people work and live-securely and safely. A global leader in microcontrollers, analog power, and SoC products, Renesas provides the expertise, quality, and comprehensive solutions for a broad range of Automotive, Industrial, Home Electronics, Office Automation and Information Communication Technology applications to help shape a limitless future. Learn more at renesas.com.

(Remarks) All names of products or services mentioned in this press release are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171122005177/en/

Contacts:

Americas

Voce Communications, Porter Novelli Company

Jessica Kerr, 408-738-7891

jessica.kerr@porternovelli.com