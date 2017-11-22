Global Power Rental Market 2013-2016 & 2023 Featuring Aggreko, APR Energy, Caterpillar, United Rentals, Cummins, Herc Rental & Ashtead Group

DUBLIN, November 22, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Power Rental Market 2017" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The Global Power Generation Rental market research report includes market size, growth rates, vertical end-user split, competitive market share data and revenue forecasts from 2013-2023 for the world.

The study is a comprehensive analysis including market share splits by fuel type (diesel, natural gas others), output power, application, end user group and type of contract. Furthermore, growth drivers, restraints, challenges, and quotations from industry participants are also included in this analysis.

The Global Power Rental Market is mature and competitive with the presence of regional and national market participants competing for a foothold in the market. The market is projected to experience moderate growth during the next seven years driven by economic growth, an increase in infrastructure spend, demand from events and the continuing shift from ownership to rental.

This study aims to provide a detailed analysis of the Global Power Rental Market, along with an analysis of the competitive landscape for 2016.

The market numbers included in this report represent revenues generated by companies operating in the Global Power Rental Market, by country. The base year for the study is 2016 and the forecast period is from 2016 until 2023.



This study captures the following information on Global Power Rental Market:

Market Size, Growth Rate, Revenue Forecasts (2016-2023)

Growth Drivers & Restraints

Market Data

Quotes by Key Industry Participants

Market Share Analysis

Market Trends

Some of the key companies covered in this report include:

Aggreko plc.

APR Energy, LLC

Caterpillar, Inc.

United Rentals, Inc.

Cummins, Inc.

Herc Rental, Inc.

Ashtead Group plc

Key Topics Covered:



I. Scope of Research



II. Industry Quotes



III. Market Definitions and Segmentation



IV. Methodology.



V. Executive Summary



VI. Market Drivers

a) Population and Urbanization Growth

b) Increasing Energy Demand

c) Infrastructure Spending.

d) Demand from Events

e) Continues ship from ownership to rental

f) Impact Analysis of Market Drivers.



VII. Market Restraints

a) Lower oil & gas Prices

b) Reduced Prices of Metals

c) Stringent Environmental Regulations

d) Intense Competition

e) Threat from renewable energy

f) Impact Analysis of Market Restraints



VIII. Competitive Factors



IX. Market Trends



X. Opportunities



XI. Global Market Data

a. Global Analysis

b. Revenue Forecast

c. Revenue by Type of Contract

d. Revenue Share By Fuel

e. Revenue Share by Power Output

f. Revenue Share by Applications

g. Revenue Share by End User



XII. Market Share by Revenues



XIII. North American Power Rental Market



XIV. European Power Rental Market



XV. Asia Pacific Power Rental Market



XVI. Latin American Power Rental Market



XVII. African Power Rental Market



XVIII. Middle East Power Rental Market



XIX. Rest of World



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/c2794c/global_power





