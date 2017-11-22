Record growth continues as India installed 2,247 MW of solar projects in Q3 2017, up 15% from Q2 2017. The total installation at the end of 2017 is expected to range from 9.5 GW to 10 GW. The 7 GW solar installation in first nine months covered more than one-third of total new power capacity addition in 2017.

The Indian solar industry continued its recording-breaking year with a cumulative 7,149 MW installed at the end of Q3 2017, according to the latest Q3 India solar market report from Mercom India Research. Solar is now the leading new energy source in India, accounting for 39% of total new power capacity additions in nine months of 2017.

A total of 2,247 MW was installed during the period, up 300 MW from the 1,947 MW installed during Q2. Cumulative solar installations in India stood at 17 GW at the end of the third quarter.

Utility-scale and rooftop status

In the third quarter, large-scale solar projects accounted for 1,982 MW and made up 88% of installations, while rooftop installations totaled 265 MW and accounted for the remaining 12%.

Large-scale installations doubled year-over-year and rose 15% from Q2 to Q3. The pipeline of utility-scale projects currently stands at 11.5 GW, with another 5.6 GW of tenders awaiting auction.

Meanwhile, rooftop installations grew 18% quarter-over-quarter and in the first nine months of 2017, 735 MW capacity was added. Mercom forecasts that number will rise to 945 MW of new rooftop capacity for the full calendar year. As of Q3, cumulative solar rooftop installations in India totaled 1,345 MW.

Rooftop installations in India are holding back the overall rapid growth of solar in India. However, in the last 20 days, several activities were witnessed, for example, the SBI $357 million deal with World Bank, an expected 'rent a roof' policy from government and possible financial solutions suggested by the Climate Policy Initiative to resolve problems and promote rooftop solar in India.

Q3 witnessed low activity in tender and auctions in comparison to Q2. A total of 1,456 MW of solar were tendered and 1,232 MW of solar were auctioned in Q3 2017, down from Q2 2017 when 3,408 MW were tendered and ...

