Infiniti Research, a global competitive intelligence solutions provider, has announced the release of their recent marketing strategy study on the power industry. A renowned power distribution company wanted to gain a more accurate picture of the company's position in the current market. The main objective of the client was to seek ways to understand their strengths and weaknesses and devise an effective point of sales strategy to sell the products. Also, the client wanted to identify the key elements of a successful marketing strategy.

According to the marketing strategy experts at Infiniti, "Since the distribution of power should be efficient and adequate for all organizations, renowned companies in the power distribution space are compelled to leverage effective marketing strategies to improve their distribution strategies and boost revenues."

Today, in the industrialized world, the energy and power sector finds itself forced to economize and innovate. The power and energy landscape continues to evolve. Power distribution plays a pivotal role in the effective functioning of various businesses across the globe. Major players in the power industry are relying on an marketing strategy solution to reach out to different potential customers and ultimately improve their value proposition.

The solution offered by Infiniti helped the client to develop and maintain marketing campaigns that resonate with the target audience. The client was also able to devise new ways to promote their products in the market space. Also, the client was able to identify business opportunities and encourage promotional campaigns.

This marketing strategy solution provided benefits that helped the client to:

Identify the prices of the products and services and build strong relationships with customers

Understand the position of the company in the marketplace

This marketing strategy solution offered predictive insights on:

Identifying emerging opportunities and creating compelling advertising campaigns

Defining the potential target markets and implementing tactical ways to reach out to these markets

https://www.infinitiresearch.com/casestudy/power-distribution-marketing-strategy

About Infiniti Research

Established in 2003, Infiniti Research is a leading market intelligence company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research studies markets in more than 100 countries to help analyze competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions, and develop intelligent business strategies.

With 14+ years of experience and offices across three continents, Infiniti Research has been instrumental in providing a complete range of competitive intelligence, strategy, and research services for over 550 companies across the globe.

