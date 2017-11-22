Export Portal Attends ProColombia ECOMMERCE 2017 and Announces Country Brand Ambassador Search in Central and South America

GLENDALE, California, Nov. 22, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Export Portal is delighted to have been invited to ProColombia's e-Commerce 2017 event in Medellin and Bogota November 28-30 and will use the occasion to launch our search for Country Brand Ambassadors in Colombia and across all Latin American countries.

This Ecommerce event in Colombia is a great first step in our upcoming expansion plan for our EC-B2B (Ecommerce Business to Business) blockchain-based platform already has thousands of clients registered in over 120 countries.

Export Portal CEO Ally Spinu stated, "We know Colombian textile industry is an important part of the country's economy. This is why we are thrilled to meet and listen to those companies that are serious about expanding their brand to other international buyers. Manufacturers, sellers, buyers and freight forwarders are our target markets and we want all of them to succeed. We appreciate the forward thinking global strategy ProColombia is bringing to this event and to the workers that depend on increasing Colombian imports and exports."

Ms. Spinu is also proud to announce the next phase of our upcoming expansion plan for Export Portal in 2018 stating, "Export Portal is now actively seeking Brand Ambassadors in Colombia and all other Latin American countries that has a manufacturing base. This opportunity allows clothing manufacturers in Colombia to expand their market." The shortlist for applicants willing to join our team are:

Able to connect with multiple industries across your country

Willing to participate in a revenue-share model

Capable of attending events, meetings and conferences

Already established in your country with your own office and infrastructure

English capable to interact with our management and extended global team

International Business Development lead John Zahaitis will be attending ProColombia's ECOMMERCE 2017 next week and will be holding interviews and meetings in Bogotá at a yet to be disclosed location on Friday, December 1st. Those individuals who think they are the right person for this position should send along a video explaining their reasoning along with a CV/resume/bio through our application link: https://goo.gl/N4ccKQ.

EXPORT PORTAL: COUNTRY BRAND AMBASSADORS WILL BE OUR OTHER WORLDWIDE ECOSYSTEM

About Export Portal & Export Portal.com

Our team is growing fast and our goals for our platform is to include your country and businesses by adding country ambassador in Colombia. There is no doubt that e-commerce is going to continue an upward march in importance in every country with an internet connection. It's no longer just about US. Join our platform! Join our team! To learn more about Export Portal: https://www.exportportal.com/learn_more.

John Zahaitis

media@exportportal.com

+1 (818)691-0079