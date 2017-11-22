Litecoin News UpdateYesterday, we wrote that Litecoin and Dash are competing for the same corner of the cryptocurrency market. No sooner than we published that Litecoin news update, Dash overtook LTC in terms of market cap.As a result, Litecoin fell to No. 6 on the list of top cryptocurrencies.Part of the reason is that Dash has features Litecoin does not. For example, users can invoke extra privacy conditions on Dash. This puts it slightly ahead of both Litecoin and Bitcoin.Dash also has a remarkably active community that resolves disputes by voting for a solution..

