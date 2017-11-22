Global Home Automation Market to 2025 - Analysis and Forecasts by Product (Entertainment, Security & Access, Lighting, Climate and Outdoor Automation) and Networking (Wired, Wireless and Power-Line)

DUBLIN, November 22, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Home Automation Market to 2025 - Global Analysis and Forecasts by Product (Entertainment Centers, Security & Access Control, Lighting Control, Climate Control and Outdoor Automation System) and Networking (Wired, Wireless and Power-Line)" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

Global home automation system market is expected to grow from US$ 35.24 billion in 2016 to US$ 113.82 billion by 2025 at a CAGR of 13.93% between 2017 and 2025.

The home technology across the globe are transforming rapidly and on a track of continuous development in order to provide the end users with ease and convenience to their lives. Owing to the increasing penetration of IOT, the market has experience evolution of numerous wireless platforms supporting the modern lifestyle of the people.

Some of the most popular wireless platforms comprises of Bluetooth, WiFi, Z-wave, Zigbee, X10 and Insteon. North America is largest adopter of home automation system, followed by Europe, while Asia Pacific region with growing numbers of infrastructures and increasing technological trends is anticipated to be the fastest growing region in terms of home automation system market.



North America is one of the prominent regions in home automation systems market which will contribute highest revenue globally due to technological developments and considerable application of home automation systems during the forecast period. Rapidly growing economies in Asia-Pacific (APAC) with significant growth construction sector will pave the path for increasing adoption and propel the market for home automation systems market. The APAC region is also expected to lead the market with highest CAGR during the forecast period.



Some of the key players of home automation system market include:



Johnson Controls International Plc

Siemens AG

Legrand

Schneider Electric SE

Honeywell International Inc.

Control4 Corporation

ABB Ltd.

Crestron Electronics Inc.

Leviton Manufacturing Company, Inc.

Lutron Electronics Co., Inc

Ingerso



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Key Takeaways



3. Home Automation Market Landscape

3.1 Market Overview

3.2 Market Segmentation

3.2.1 Home Automation Market - By Product

3.2.2 Home Automation Market - By Networking

3.2.3 Market - By Region

3.3 PEST Analysis



4. Home Automation Market - Key Industry Dynamics

4.1 Impact Analysis

4.2 Key Market Drivers

4.3 Key Market Restraints

4.4 Key Market Opportunities

4.5 Future Trends



5. Home Automation Market Analysis- Global

5.1 Global Home Automation Market Overview

5.2 Global Home Automation market forecast and analysis



6. Home Automation Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 - Product

6.1 Overview

6.2 Product market forecast and analysis

6.3 Entertainment Centers Market

6.4 Security & Access Control Market

6.5 Lighting Control Market

6.6 Climate Control Market

6.7 Outdoor Automation System Market



7. Home Automation Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 - Networking

7.1 Overview

7.2 Networking market forecast and analysis

7.3 Wired Home Automation Systems Market

7.4 Wireless Home Automation Systems Market

7.5 Power-Line Home Automation Systems Market



8. Home Automation Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 - Geographical Analysis



9. Industry Landscape

9.1 Mergers & acquisitions

9.2 Market Initiatives

9.3 New developments

9.4 Investment scenarios



10. Competitive Landscape

10.1 Competitive Product mapping

10.2 Market positioning/ market share



11. Home Automation Market, Key Company Profiles



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/t94hzj/home_automation





