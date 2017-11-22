

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - An American Naval aircraft carrying 11 crew and passengers crashed into the Pacific Ocean off the coast of Japan Wednesday.



The C2-A Greyhound transporter plane was en-route to the Navy aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan, when it crashed into the ocean southeast of Okinawa at around 2:45 p.m. local time, the U. S. Navy's 7th Fleet said.



The aircraft was conducting a routine transport flight carrying passengers and cargo from Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni to the US aircraft carrier, which is currently operating in the Philippine Sea as part of an exercise with Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF).



Japanese and American rescue teams rushed to the sea, and rescued eight people, who are said to be in 'good condition.' The search for the remaining three is continuing.



The US Navy said the incident will be investigated. The Navy said the cause of the crash is not known, but the Japanese defense ministry says engine failure may have caused the crash.



The names of the crew and passengers are being withheld pending next of kin notification.



17 US sailors died earlier this year in separate collisions involving two guided-missile destroyers belonging to the 7th Fleet in East Asia sea.



The military plane crash comes just three days after a local resident was killed when a truck driven by a U. S. service member hit his vehicle in Japan's Okinawa island.



The deadly truck crash prompted US authorities to impose drinking ban on all American troops stationed in Japan.



