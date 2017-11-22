Processing.com is a Proud Sponsor of ADSUM 2017

ADSUM, a Summit for Advertisers and Affiliates, will Take Place in Aspen, Colorado from December 8-10, 2017

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 22, 2017 / The founders of Processing.com are proud to announce that they will be a sponsor at the upcoming ADSUM 2017 event. ADSUM, which is a leading summit for affiliates and advertisers, will take place in scenic Aspen, Colorado from December 8-10, 2017.

To learn more about Processing.com and the services that they offer their clients, please visit https://www.processing.com/.

As a company spokesperson noted, Processing.com is a global PSP with a diverse and balanced portfolio of merchants across numerous industries worldwide; this is achieved through their extensive network of strategic acquiring partnerships.

With fast merchant account setups, frequent and flexible payout schedules and multi-currency processing capabilities, Processing.com provides placement for domestic and international e-commerce.

Processing.com merchants have the benefit of receiving various services, which the spokesperson said includes but is not limited to: extensive fraud monitoring, refund and chargeback management, traffic flow analysis, real-time reporting, usage of existing integrations to dozens of gateway providers, optional EU and International incorporation services and top-notch 24/7 customer support.

"Furthermore, Processing.com's proprietary PCI DSS Level One platform allows merchants to accept transactions that are passed through a secure web API, fortified with built-in Risk and Fraud Management controls, generous bandwidth, and heavily safeguarded technology," the spokesperson noted, adding that the team from Processing.com is looking forward to attending ADSUM 2017 as well as being a sponsor.

"Our tailor-made product offering for the ADSUM client base includes 'Convergent Acquiring', whereby approval ratios are optimized, as well as the ability and functionality to identify successful campaigns based on many factors including issuer, acquirer, MCC and product set," the spokesperson noted, adding that this unique approach has enabled merchants to dramatically improve performance and optimize media buying, which results in enhanced merchant cash-flow.

"Processing.com is excited to join this year's ADSUM event. We look forward to meeting new people and networking in the beautiful city of Aspen."

As a spokesperson for the ADSUM summit noted, Processing.com is an ideal sponsor for the event, which is expected to bring in around 500 people to the beautiful Aspen, Colorado area.

"We have some amazing speakers lined up for ADSUM. They will talk about a variety of topics including how to add quality video content to your company, how to add significant revenue by adding Amazon as a marketing channel, using the latest analytics and tools to optimize your campaigns for maximum profit, and more," the ADSUM spokesperson said.

About ADSUM:

ADSUM is the premiere Advertisers Summit. The event will be held in Aspen, CO December 8-10, 2017. Learn more or register today at http://www.eventadsum.net/.

Contact:

info@processing.com

818-528-6722

SOURCE: ADSUM