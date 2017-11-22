

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold was flat Wednesday morning ahead of the final U.S. data releases before the Thanksgiving break.



Gold was up $2 at $1288 an ounce in quiet dealing.



The Federal Open Market Committee's minutes of the nost meeting is expected at 2.00 pm ET. They are expected to signal a rate hike is imminent in December.



The Commerce Department's Durable Goods Orders for October will be published at 8.30 am ET. The economists are looking for consensus of 0.4 percent, compared to growth of 2.2 percent in the previous month.



The Labor Department's Jobless Claims for the week will be published at 8.30 am ET. The economists are looking for consensus of 240K, down from 249K in the prior week.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX