Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 22, 2017) - Grande Portage Resources Ltd. (TSXV: GPG) ("Grande Portage" or "the Company") announces further assay results from its 2017 drill program. This part of the program consisted of 4 holes from two platforms, U and Y pads, for a total length of 1757 meters. Additional geological mapping and sampling was conducted to the east and north of the vein system. Drill hole 17Y-2 intersected the Deep Trench Vein over 500 meters below the surface exposure of the vein, which is 250 meters deeper than any prior drilling and hit 0.95 m showing 12.35ppm Au. The Main Vein system was also intersected about 120 meters deeper than any earlier testing. Drilling to date has discovered no depth limitations to the mineralized structures of the Deep Trench, Main, or the Goat Veins.

The drilling results further validate the continuity of the Main Vein System and Deep Trench Vein structures. Both of these drill pads were situated south of the Goat Vein structure but north of the Main Vein system and the Deep Trench vein, with the four drill holes aimed to the south to intersect those veins at greater depths than any previous drilling. The primary veins were intersected in the predicted locations, but perhaps more importantly the drilling intersected numerous subsidiary veins and splits off the main structures which locally showed very strong values. The significance of these intersections of well-mineralized satellite structures is that with further delineation drilling focused on these structures, many more minable ounces of gold could be developed. The Goat Vein also has similar associated satellite structures with strong Au values (30ppm Au in 17K-1, 57.61-57.91m).

To date, drilling has shown that the chief vein structures, mainly the Deep Trench, Main, and Goat are in general very predictable and will almost always have values above 2 gpt Au (our lower minable resource cutoff grade) but will locally develop extremely high grade regions of significant size. A summary of mineralized intervals of the drilling on the Main and Deep Trench Veins is shown in the table below.









Weighted

Hole From To Intrvl. Average

Name (m) (m) (m) Au,gpt Description 17U-1 169.16 172.32 3.16 2.85 Main Vein 17U-1 438.73 439.62 0.89 2.23 Deep Trench Vein 17U-2 128.47 129.54 1.07 2.47 Ridge Vein, F.W. satellite 17Y-1 48.25 50.15 1.90 10.50 North Split, Main Vein 17Y-1 90.83 94.90 4.07 1.03 Main Vein 17Y-1 268.93 270.28 1.35 5.94 D. T., H.W. satellite 17Y-1 384.33 387.75 3.42 2.22 D.T., F.W. satellite 17Y-1 397.00 397.76 0.76 3.58 Metasediments 17Y-2 60.83 61.95 1.12 3.35 North Split, Main Vein 17Y-2 115.00 120.06 5.06 2.83 Main Vein 17Y-2 126.52 127.75 1.23 3.00 Main Vein 17Y-2 324.61 325.43 0.82 3.35 D. T., H.W. satellite 17Y-2 494.41 497.20 2.79 5.71 Deep Trench

Ian Klassen, President of the Company remarked, "This season's drilling and field mapping has considerably expanded the known extents of the Goat Vein system and deepened our testing of the Main and Deep Trench veins and demonstrated the need for exploration drilling for similar parallel structures to the north and south of the existing drilling. Limited drilling designed to subsidiary structures will also be beneficial."

Carl Hale, CPG, a geologist with more than 40 years of experience is the Q.P. for this release within the meaning of NI 43-101 and has reviewed the technical content of this release and has approved its content.

About Grande Portage Resources Ltd.

Grande Portage Resources Ltd. is a publicly traded mineral exploration company principally focused on the Herbert Gold discovery situated approximately 25 km north of Juneau, Alaska. The Company holds a 100% interest in the Herbert property. The Herbert Gold property has a NI 43-101 technical report completed with indicated resources of 821,100 tonnes containing 182,400 oz of gold at 6.91 g/t. Inferred resources of 51,600 tonnes containing 12,800 oz of gold at 7.73 g/t. The system is open to length and depth and is host to at least six main composite vein-fault structures that contain ribbon structure quartz-sulfide veins. The project lies prominently within the 160km long Juneau Gold Belt, which has produced nearly seven million ounces of gold. Grande Portage conducted an initial drill program in the fall of 2010. The results from the drilling program confirm the identification of major elements of a complex mesothermal gold-quartz system with numerous targets. Subsequently, the Company has conducted follow up drill programs of with a total of 108 diamond drill holes from ten different platform locations.

