IAR Systems Delivers Powerful Development Tools for NXP's new i.MX RT Series

UPPSALA, Sweden, November 22, 2017 IAR Systems the future-proof supplier of software tools and services for embedded development, presents tools support for NXP's i.MX RT crossover processor, based on the ArmCortex-M7 core. The support is available using the latest version of the complete C/C++ compiler and debugger toolchain IAR Embedded Workbenchfor Arm, providing embedded developers with everything they need in one single IDE.

Aimed for smart and connected IoT products, NXP's i.MX RT series deliver high performance and functional capabilities of applications processors, but with the ease of use and real-time operation of traditional microcontrollers (MCUs). Targeted applications include audio subsystems, consumer and healthcare, home and building automation, industrial computing, motor control and power conversion. IAR Embedded Workbench for Arm offers outstanding code optimizations and comprehensive debugging functionality, as well as integrated code analysis tools. These powerful features enable developers to leverage the strong combined capabilities of the new i.MX RT series from NXP.

"IAR Systems is the only independent tools vendor to enable development for embedded applications based on the new i.MX RT from NXP," says Anders Lundgren, Product Manager, IAR Systems. "Thanks to the high performance, smart functionality and user-friendly IDE of IAR Embedded Workbench, developers can speed up their development and bring new exciting IoT products to market easier."

IAR Embedded Workbench for Arm is a complete toolchain for embedded development. It includes the powerful IAR C/C++ Compiler' as well as the C-SPYDebugger with a broad selection of smart features such as stack protection, complex code and data breakpoints, runtime stack analysis, call stack visualization, code coverage analysis and integrated power consumption monitoring. Integrated add-on tools for static analysis and runtime analysis are also available. In addition to the strong technology, IAR Systems offers global support services and technical training in embedded programming. More information about IAR Embedded Workbench for Arm is available at www.iar.com/iar-embedded-workbench/tools-for-arm.

Editor's Note: IAR Systems, IAR Embedded Workbench, IAR Connect, C-SPY, C-RUN, C-STAT, IAR Visual State, IAR KickStart Kit, I-jet, I-jet Trace, I-scope, IAR Academy, IAR, and the logotype of IAR Systems are trademarks or registered trademarks owned by IAR Systems AB. All other products names are trademarks of their respective owners.

IAR Systems contacts

AnnaMaria Tahlén, Media Relations, IAR Systems

Tel: +46-18-16-78-00 E-mail: annamaria.tahlen@iar.com

Stefan Skarin, CEO, IAR Systems

Tel: +46-18-16-78-00 E-mail: stefan.skarin@iar.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

http://news.cision.com/iar-systems/r/iar-systems-delivers-powerful-development-tools-for-nxp-s-new-i-mx-rt-series,c2397291

The following files are available for download: