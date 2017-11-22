

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crude oil futures were sharply higher Wednesday morning after industry data showed a significant decline in U.S. inventories.



API reported a draw of 6.356 million barrels of crude oil. Gasoline saw a build of 0.87 million barrels.



The EIA is out with the government's report this morning.



Meanwhile, reports say Russia is still undecided about whether to join OPEC's supply quota plan if extended.



WTI light sweet oil was up $1.02 at $57.84 a barrel.



The Commerce Department's Durable Goods Orders for October will be published at 8.30 am ET. The economists are looking for consensus of 0.4 percent, compared to growth of 2.2 percent in the previous month.



