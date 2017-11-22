NEW YORK, NY -- (Marketwired) -- 11/22/17 -- NetworkNewsWire ("NNW"), a multifaceted financial news and publishing company, today announces the publication of an editorial featuring ABcann Global Corp. (OTCQB: ABCCF) (TSX VENTURE: ABCN), a globally licensed, cost efficient producer of premium quality organic standardized medicinal cannabis and one of the earliest licensed Canadian medical marijuana producers.

The publication, titled, "Outsized Demand in Canada's Cannabis Market Triggers Upswing in Smart Money Flowing North," highlights the surge of investment capital to Canada's licensed producers (LPs) ahead of the country's pending legalization of recreational marijuana.

To view the full publication, visit: https://www.networknewswire.com/outsized-demand-canadas-cannabis-market-triggers-upswing-smart-money-flowing-north/

"...A pioneer in Canadian medical cannabis, ABcann Global (TSX.V: ABCN) (OTCQB: ABCCF) has been licensed in good standing since 2014 with no history of product recalls, and proprietary computer-controlled production systems that have bolstered the company's reputation for its consistent pharmaceutical-grade cannabis. Recognizing early on that if the plant was to be effectively utilized as medicine, production had to be standardized from batch to batch, year-over-year, ABcann took an unprecedented scientific approach to medical cannabis production and established a $1.5 million research contract with the University of Guelph, a world leader in controlled environmental growth systems. The scientific collaboration led to ABcann's proprietary cultivation methods that produce the highest consistent quality cannabis with yields that double the industry standards. Precise computer control of every possible variable allows ABcann to reliably homogenize the environmental experience so each plant reacts and produces the exact same medical compounds each and every grow cycle. The success of company's proprietary technique is reflected in its 94.7 percent customer retention rate, 30 percent month-over-month customer growth and its current yield rate which is nearly double the industry average (http://nnw.fm/w1vUW). ABcann's scientific approach to medicine has established the company as an industry leader for quality and consistency and a reputation for pharmaceutical-grade products, a crucial factor to capitalize on international market opportunities. The company's modular approach to systems technology mitigates start up risks while ensuring consistency and product quality anywhere in the world. ABcann is already tactically targeting Western Europe.

"ABcann's success didn't go unnoticed. The company went public in May 2017, raising nearly $12 million in a private placement and another $25 million in debentures. Shortly after, PI Financial pegged a one-year share price target of $2.25 (USD). ABcann recently announced the receipt of $11.9 million in proceeds from the exercise of warrants, and with a significant investment from Cannabis Wheaton Income Corp., brings ABcann's current cash position to about $45 million today. Priced significantly above market, ABcann announced on in August (http://nnw.fm/aVAL7) the close of an initial $15 million investment by Cannabis Wheaton, which has raised over $85 million in the last six months, funds licensed or nearly licensed cannabis producers with smart money, brings in experts to evaluate budgets, and injects capital at important development phases."

About ABcann Global Corporation

ABcann was one of the first companies to obtain a production license under the Marijuana for Medical Purposes Regulations, which it received on March 21, 2014. It obtained a sales license on December 31, 2015. ABcann's flagship facility, in Napanee, Ontario, contains proprietary plant-growing technology, including environmentally-controlled chambers capable of monitoring and regulating all variables in the growing process. This approach and the systems in place allow ABcann to produce organically grown and pesticide-free, high-yielding plants, which, in turn, can generate high-quality products that are consistent from batch to batch. ABcann is able to control environmental and nutrient demands, tailor-made for a particular strain of cannabis, without the variation that is typical when producing large quantities in less-controlled, larger rooms and greenhouse-type structures. ABcann's modular approach to systems technology eliminates scale-up risk and allows ABcann to locate anywhere in the world and maintain consistency and quality of product. For more information, visit www.ABcannGlobal.com.

About NetworkNewsWire

NetworkNewsWire (NNW) is an information service that provides (1) access to our news aggregation and syndication servers, (2) NetworkNewsBreaks that summarize corporate news and information, (3) enhanced press release services, (4) social media distribution and optimization services, and (5) a full array of corporate communication solutions. As a multifaceted financial news and content distribution company with an extensive team of contributing journalists and writers, NNW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that desire to reach a wide audience of investors, consumers, journalists and the general public. NNW has an ever-growing distribution network of more than 5,000 key syndication outlets across the country. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, NNW brings its clients unparalleled visibility, recognition and brand awareness. NNW is where news, content and information converge.

For more information please visit https://www.NetworkNewsWire.com

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the NetworkNewsWire website applicable to all content provided by NNW, wherever published or re-published: http://NNW.fm/Disclaimer

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain as they are based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or future performance of the company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluating such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters set in the company's SEC filings. These risks and uncertainties could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

NNW Contact:



NetworkNewsWire (NNW)

New York, New York

www.NetworkNewsWire.com

212.418.1217 Office

Email Contact



