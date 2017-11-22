Global Automated Medication Dispensing Systems Market 2014-2017 & 2025 - A Cumulative Revenue of $26.48 Billion

DUBLIN, November 22, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Automated Medication Dispensing Systems Market 2017-2025 by End-user, Application, Operation and Region" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

This represents a cumulative revenue of $26.48 billion during 2017-2025 owing to a substantial adoption of automated medication dispensing systems in hospital pharmacies, retail drug stores and other types of pharmacies across the globe.

Automated medication dispensing systems (AMDS), also termed as automated drug cabinet (ADC), are robotic pharmacy prescription dispensing devices, which allow automatic or semi-automatic drug-storage and medicine dispense. Designed for use at hospital and retail pharmacies, these systems reduce medication errors, control inventory costs, improve access to drug information at point of care, and allow for the configuration of systems to meet specific clinical and operational requirements.

Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report provides historical market data for 2014 and 2015, revenue estimates for 2016, and forecasts from 2017 till 2025.

Specifically, potential risks associated with investing in global AMDS market are assayed quantitatively and qualitatively through the author's Risk Assessment System. According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guidance to help investors & stockholders manage and minimize the risks, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions.

