

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. durable goods orders for October and weekly jobless claims for the week ended November 18 are due at 8.30 am ET Wednesday. Ahead of these data, the greenback traded mixed against its major rivals. While the greenback held steady against the yen and the euro, it rose against the pound. Against the franc, it fell.



The greenback was worth 111.97 against the yen, 0.9880 against the franc, 1.1746 against the euro and 1.3231 against the pound as of 8:25 am ET.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX