Global $6.6 Billion Automatic Car Wash Machine Market 2017-2025 - Market Positioning of the Global Top 5 Players

The "Automatic Car Wash Machine Market 2025 - Global Analysis and Forecasts by Type (Activation Systems, Arches, Blower Systems Mitter Curtains and Wrap Around Brushed) & Application (Compact Car Wash, Oversize Car Wash, Bus & Truck Wash and others)" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global automatic car wash machine market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.7% during the forecast period 2017 - 2025 and accounts for US$ 6.61 Bn in the year 2025.

The emergence of automatic car wash machine concept was mainly focused upon maximizing the revenues of car wash operators and earn them quick return on their investments along with achieving water sustainability. The traditional car wash models like the tunnel wash systems and in-bay automatics fetched them good revenues but the growths in deployments of these machines has been steadied in the last fiscal year. There has been consumer demand for quicker wash services and thus led to the emergence of express exterior car wash.

Last fiscal year witnessed exponential growth in deployments of express exterior car wash machines at a numerous car wash locations. Another factor that indicates growing popularity of the express exterior carwashes is the shrinking competition radiuses. The competition radius for a carwash operator is shrinking with all the competitors performing extremely well having good number of customer footfalls at their locations.

In the late 20th century, driveway washing dominated the car wash market when consumer behavior was more tilted towards Do-It -Yourself trend. Over the years, with gaining awareness on energy and time savings achieved using automatic car wash machines the trend has gradually shifted towards Do-It-For-Me. The DIFM behavior of car owners coupled with increasing number of passenger cars is anticipated to have a huge positive impact on the automatic car wash machine industry.

The Asia Pacific region comprises of several developing countries such as China, Japan, Australia, and India that are witnessing a high growth in their population, further generating high demands for sophisticated devices and luxurious life in the region. The market in Asia Pacific has been witnessing significant growth owing to rising disposable incomes with consumers, acute water shortage problems and stringent government regulations on water usages for car washing purpose.

Australia leads the deployments of automatic car wash machines as the country faces severe drought conditions. Japan is a technologically advanced country where automation has reached new heights and thus, automatic car wash machines have been quite popular in the country. These factors are anticipated to further propel the demand for Automatic Car Wash Machine in APAC region.



Autec, Inc.

Carolina Pride Car Wash Systems & Solutions

Coleman Hanna

MacNeil Wash Systems

Motor City Wash Works

PECO Car Wash Systems

Prestige Car Wash Equipment

WashTec AG

Washworld, Inc

