Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 22, 2017) - Global UAV Technologies Ltd. (CSE: UAV) (OTC: YRLLF) (FSE: YAB2) (the "Company" or "Global UAV") is pleased to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary NOVAerial Robotics has moved into a new, expanded production and manufacturing facility. The new 1,700 square foot NOVAerial headquarters is now near Ottawa, Ontario and will provide room for production, research and development and furthermore provides better access to gain employees from the high-tech labor force in Ottawa.