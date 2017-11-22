Issuer: Landsbankinn hf. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Org. no: 471008-0280 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Address: Austurstræti 11, 155 Reykjavík -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- LEI Code 549300TLZPT6JELDWM92 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Date of Application for Admission to Trading 21.11.2017 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Date of Approval of Application for Admission to 21.11.2017 Trading -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Date of admission to trading 23.11.2017 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID 146215 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Instrument subtype Corporate Bonds -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Market OMX ICE CP Fixed income -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- List population name OMX ICE Bank Bonds -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Bonds/bills: Bond -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Bond type Covered Bond -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Symbol (Ticker) LBANK CB 23 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code IS0000029296 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- CFI code D-G-F-U-F-R -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- FISN númer LANDSBANKINN HF/5.3 BD 20231123 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Amortization type Bullet Bond -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- - Amortization type, if other -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Currency ISK -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- - Currency, if other N/A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Denomination in CSD 20,000,000 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Size limit 20,000,000,000 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total issued amount 1,240,000,000 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Amount issued at this time 1,240,000,000 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Issue date 23 November 2017 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- First ordinary installment date 23 November 2023 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total number of installments 1 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Installment frequency 1 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Maturity date 23 November 2023 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Interest rate 5.0% -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Floating interest rate, if applicable -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- - Floating interest rate, if other -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Premium N/A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Simple/compound interest Simple Interest -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- - simple/compound, if other -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Day count convention Other -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- - Day count convention, if other 30/360 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Interest from date 23 November 2017 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- First ordinary coupon date 23 November 2018 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Coupon frequency 1 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total number of coupon payments 6 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Indexed No -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Name of index -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Daily index or monthly index -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- - Daily index or monthly index, if other -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Base index value -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Index base date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dirty price / clean price Clean Price -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Call option No -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Put option No -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Convertible No -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Additional information Possible extended final maturity date to 23 November 2026 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Credit rating (rating agency, date) No -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- If irregular cash flow, then how -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- If payment date is a bank holiday, does payment No include accrued interest for days missing until next business day? -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Coordinator - admission to trading Landsbankinn hf. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Market making No -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Registered at ISD Yes -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Securities depository Nasdaq CSD Iceland -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Country Iceland -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- - Country, if other --------------------------------------------------------------------------------