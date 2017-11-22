

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - After reporting an unexpected increase in first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits in the previous week, the Labor Department released a report on Thursday showing a pullback in initial jobless claims in the week ended November 18th.



The report said initial jobless claims fell to 239,000, a decrease of 13,000 from the previous week's revised level of 252,000.



Economists had expected jobless claims to drop to 240,000 from the 249,000 originally reported for the previous week.



