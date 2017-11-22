NEW YORK, NY -- (Marketwired) -- 11/22/17 -- Bitstamp, a leading global digital currency exchange and the largest Bitcoin exchange in the EU in terms of volume, today announces Masterpayment, an independent payment processor, specializing in the requirements of the new cryptocurrency markets, as its new partner for credit card processing and acquiring of cryptocurrency purchases. This partnership will allow Bitstamp customers to enjoy faster and more convenient transactions, while maintaining the same high-caliber security.

Masterpayment, first mover in cryptocurrency markets, merges the core capabilities of an acquirer with those of a payment service provider and adds the regulatory framework of a renowned bank, which provides added value, including payout options in 14 settlement currencies, as well as corporate accounts via the in-house acquiring bank. Bitstamp customers can still spend USD or EUR using Visa and Mastercard credit or debit cards to purchase bitcoin (BTC), litecoin (LTC), ether (ETH) and ripple (XPR). The transaction fees will decrease from 8 percent to 5 percent.

"Here at Bitstamp, we've always sought to make access to digital currencies as safe, simple and secure as possible," said Miha Grcar, Head of Business Development at Bitstamp. "That's why we are excited about our partnership with Masterpayment, which is ideally positioned to help us follow through on these goals."

Bitstamp sets aggressive goals for customer satisfaction in the rapidly evolving cryptocurrency environment. In just the past four months, Bitstamp announced the launch of ether on its trading platform, a partnership with Swissquote to offer bitcoin trading on the online bank's platform, and making newly generated bitcoin addresses at Bitstamp Segwit compatible. Partnerships with providers like Masterpayment allow Bitstamp to continue to meet the demands of a growing customer base as the industry becomes more mainstream.

"We are proud to be working with Bitstamp to lay the foundation for a long-term partnership in the field of cryptocurrencies. The demand of users for flexible payment methods is increasing and we look forward to being able to provide that," said Christian Mangold, Managing Director at Masterpayment.

Bitstamp customers will experience smoother and faster purchases as well as enhanced security. Standardized security procedures such as 3D Secure, as well as special fraud-prevention mechanisms between the payment gateway and Bitstamp based on bilaterally accepted parameters, ensure a permanent fine-tuning of the risk system and monitoring of transactions.

About Bitstamp

Founded in 2011, Bitstamp is a leading global digital currency exchange and the EU's largest in volume terms. Currently offering trading between BTC, ETH, XRP, LTC, USD and EUR, the exchange favours caution over extravagance, care over profligacy and quality over quantity. Bitstamp provides its individual and institutional clients with an intuitive and engaging environment for trading and custodial services. And with its focus on prudence and oversight, Bitstamp is uniquely positioned to serve as a stepping stone between the traditional financial and digital currency worlds. Safe, simple and secure to use, Bitstamp always puts its customers first, which is why it gets the stamp of approval from over a million traders throughout world. For more information about how Bitstamp exchanges information, ideas and trust, visit bitstamp.net.

About Masterpayment

Masterpayment combines the core capabilities of an acquirer with those of a payment service provider and adds the regulatory framework of a renowned bank into the service portfolio at leading edge prices. As first mover, Masterpayment, has specialized in the white-label acquiring and payment processing requirements for all kind of MCC's like Cryptocurrencies, Wallets, Digital Entertainment, Gambling, etc. Masterpayment supports the merchant with real added values as e.g. the payout in 14 settlement currencies, as well as Corporate Accounts via the in-house Acquiring Bank. Masterpayment, a member of the NET1 Group, (NASDAQ: UEPS), was founded in 2010 and has subsidiaries in Germany, the UK, Liechtenstein and Malta. www.masterpayment.com

Media Contacts:

Frank Wolff

Uproar PR for Bitstamp

Email Contact

(321) 236-0102 x237



Kaja Ribnikar

Head of Marketing

Bitstamp

Email Contact



Alexander Gerstl

Head of Marketing

Masterpayment

Email Contact



