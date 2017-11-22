Global Observation Mini ROVs Market 2017-2025 - Focus on Oil & Gas Industry, Scientific Research, Military & Defense & Others

DUBLIN, November 22, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Observation Mini ROVs Market 2017-2025 by Application, Size, Payload Option and Region" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The market represents a cumulative Capex of $4.29 billion during 2017-2025 owing to a substantial adoption of observation mini ROVs with or without payloads across the globe.

The observation mini remotely operated vehicles (ROV) is an inspection class vehicle equipped with a forward-looking high-resolution color zoom video camera. Observation ROVs include mini- and micro- unmanned vehicles with power less than 10 HP, which are used in underwater inspection, surveillance and monitoring. The evolution of ROV technology has resulted in the ever-growing application of observation mini ROVs in oil & gas industry, military/defense, scientific research and other sectors.

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

Porter's Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global observation mini ROVs market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of application, vehicle size, payload option and region.



Based on application, the global observation mini ROVs market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual capex included for 2014-2025 (historical and forecast) for each section:

Oil & Gas Industry

Scientific Research

Military & Defense

Others

Based on vehicle size, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual capex included for 2014-2025 (historical and forecast) for each section:

Micro Observation ROVs

Mini Observation ROVs

Based on payload option, the global market is analyzed on the following segments with annual capex in 2014-2025 provided for each segment:

Observation Mini ROVs without Payloads

Observation Mini ROVs with Payloads

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

1.1 Industry Definition and Research Scope

1.2 Research Methodology

1.3 Executive Summary



2 Market Overview and Qualitative Analysis

2.1 Market Size and Forecast

2.2 Market Structure

2.3 Major Growth Drivers

2.4 Market Restraints and Challenges

2.5 Emerging Opportunities and Market Trends

2.6 Porter's Fiver Forces Analysis



3 Analysis of Global Market by Application

3.1 Market Overview by Application

3.2 Observation Mini ROVs for Oil & Gas Industry: Global Market 2014-2025

3.3 Observation Mini ROVs for Military & Defense: Global Market 2014-2025

3.4 Observation Mini ROVs for Scientific Research: Global Market 2014-2025

3.5 Observation Mini ROVs for Other Applications: Global Market 2014-2025



4 Analysis of Global Market by ROV Size

4.1 Market Overview by ROV Size

4.2 Global Micro Observation ROVs Market 2014-2025

4.3 Global Mini Observation ROVs Market 2014-2025



5 Analysis of Global Market by Payload Option

5.1 Market Overview by Payload Option

5.2 Observation Mini ROVs without Payloads

5.3 Observation Mini ROVs with Payloads



6 Analysis of Global Market by Region



7 Competitive Landscape

7.1 Overview of Global Vendors

7.2 Company Profiles



8 Investing in Global Market: Risk Assessment and Management

8.1 Risk Evaluation of Global Market

8.2 Critical Success Factors (CSFs)



Companies Mentioned



AC-CESS

CISCREA

Deep Ocean Engineering, Inc.

Deep Sea Systems International

Deep Trekker Inc.

Helix Energy Solutions

Hydrovision Ltd.

International Submarine Engineering (ISE) Ltd.

MarineNav Ltd.

Ocean Modules Sweden

Outland Technology, Inc.

SeaBotix, Inc.

Subsea Tech

VideoRay LLC

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/3vtz94/global





Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716