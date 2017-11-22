Greenhouse Gainers Devoting Millions in SqF Sparks Significant Stock Growth

LOS ANGELES, November 22, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The world's largest cannabis producers are all in a mad rush to cover the most ground, and produce the most organic product. If numbers from the recent Marijuana Business Factbook 2017 are correct, the US legal cannabis industry is expected to grow 30% in 2017, 45% in 2018, and 300% over the 5-year span of 2016-2021.

Therefore it's no wonder that this blossoming industry has so far already generated its own multi-billion dollar majors, such as Canopy Growth Inc. (TSX: WEED) (OTC: TWMJF) and GW Pharmaceuticals plc - both with market caps closing in on US$3 billion.

Not far behind are Aurora Cannabis (TSX: ACB) (OTC: ACBFF) whose valuation is nearing US$2 billion, and the newly-minted billion-dollar corporations of Aphria Inc. (TSX: APH) (OTC: APHQF) and MedReleaf Corp.

As investment dollars continue to flood into the sector, legal cannabis growers are investing heavily into real estate for their growing operations.

Investors who may have missed out on the ground floor for the big boys, such as Canopy and Aurora aren't being left in the cold, however. One of the most aggressive newcomers to the grower space is MYM Nutraceuticals Inc. (CSE: MYM) (OTC: MYMMF), that is very much keeping up with the Joneses in terms of square footage, and breaking ground for its soon-to-be-massive facilities in Canada and Australia.

While legalized states in the US struggle with their federal regulatory counterparts in Washington DC, fellow developed-world populations in Canada and Australia are continuing to give investors much to smile about, in terms of potential for this market still in its infancy.

As the countdown towards full recreational legalization in Canada gets nearer, the prospect of an onslaught of demand has sent shares soaring not only for MYM Nutraceuticals Inc. (CSE: MYM) (OTC: MYMMF), but for other Canadian growers Canopy Growth Inc. (TSX: WEED) (OTC: TWMJF), Aurora Cannabis (TSX: ACB) (OTC: ACBFF), Aphria Inc. (TSX: APH) (OTC: APHQF), and MedReleaf Corp. as well.

BIGGER, BETTER GREENHOUSES

The race to be the biggest and best cannabis grower has been making headlines, as the world's first mega-greenhouses space began breaking ground, and coming closer to reality this year.

Gone were the days of greenhouses with less than 100,000 square feet in production facility space. Now, the new normal is apparently going to be hundreds of thousands, to over a million square feet reserved for greenhouse growth.

At first it was Aurora Cannabis turning heads with its $100 million Aurora Sky project, at the Edmonton International Airport. Construction commenced on the enormous 800,000 square foot cannabis production facility in July of this year, with completion scheduled for the first half of 2018.

Not to be outdone, industry front-runner Canopy Growth announced it would develop up to 3 million square feet of additional greenhouse capacity in British Columbia. The deal would see Canopy strike a deal with an already established private greenhouse partner, to convert a 1.3 million square foot facility from its current crop of peppers, to cannabis plants-all with the intention of commercial production being ready in time for the July 1, 2018 legalization kickoff date.

But as both those multi-billion-dollar companies have made headlines, up-and-comer MYM Nutraceuticals has successfully commissioned a massive undertaking of its own.

Through a joint effort with the City of Weedon, Quebec, MYM's massive Weedon Project is destined to the largest cannabis cultivation site in the country.

With the approval and contribution of 329 acres of land from the City of Weedon, MYM will build a 1.5 million square foot greenhouse facility, estimated to produce sales of $750 million by 2021, with profit estimates of $325 million.

Attached to the facility will be an education centre, working in congruence with universities regarding botany degrees, vocational programs with certifications specializing in the cannabis plant and operations from seed to sale. In essence, this massive project is designed to turn Weedon into the undisputed cannabis capital of Canada.

MYM'S AUSSIE ADVANTAGE

While waves were made by MYM recently not only with an update on its Weedon Project, and with its sister facility in Laval, Quebec, but also with its expansionary efforts on the other side of the planet.

The market truly began to take notice, as MYM announced recently an expansion on its plans to build a facility in New South Wales, Australia. The expansion would make bring the new size of the project to a total of 1.2 million square feet of greenhouse and extraction facilities, bringing MYM's global square footage very close to Canopy's explosive 3 million square foot earmark in British Columbia.

The announcement caused MYM's second significant share price boost in just one week.

"Demand for cannabis is growing worldwide and with MYM actively investigating all opportunities in each sector of the cannabis industry, it will develop MYM into a complete Global seed to sale company," said Rob Gietl, Chief Executive Officer of MYM Nutraceuticals.

"MYM is working to open up cannabis distribution channels globally to accelerate our growth. OurWeedonproject alone has 329 acres to expand production on. As recreational cannabis opens in more markets and as global markets expand, we plan on being ahead of the curve and have supply chains ready."

Australia is positioning itself as a market to be the next Canada.

As the country has continuously introduced more and more progressive medical cannabis laws over the last few years, it's safe to assume that legal recreational sales will be soon around the corner.

With a population of more than 24 million people, Australia's cannabis market has been estimated to grow to roughly CAD $9 billion over the next seven years, making the down-under nation a very attractive market for producers.

Having a leg up on the competition and being one of the first large-scale producers in the Australian market should give MYM a significant first-mover advantage over the competition.

POTENTIAL COMPARABLES

Canopy Growth Inc. (TSX: WEED) (OTC: TWMJF)

Formerly known as Tweed Marijuana Inc., Canopy Growth is a multi-licensed, geographically diverse marijuana producer, described as "one of the world's - and Canada's first - premier exporters of marijuana" by the Financial Post in 2016. Canopy is the parent company of licensed cannabis producers, Tweed Inc., Tweed Farms Inc., Bedrocan Canada Inc., as well as newly acquired Mettrum Health Corp. Canopy currently has a combined growing platform of over 665,000 sq. ft. of production space. It was also the first federally regulated, publicly traded cannabis producer in North America, and the first billion-dollar cannabis corporation. Canopy Growth was founded in 2014, and is based in Smith Falls, Ontario.

Aurora Cannabis (TSX: ACB) (OTC: ACBFF)

Aurora Cannabis boasts the second highest square footage approved for cannabis production in Canada. Together with its subsidiaries, Aurora produces and distributes medical marijuana products in Canada. The company's products consist of dried cannabis and cannabis oil.

Aurora is the only cannabis producer located in the province of Alberta, giving the company a cost advantage through its free use of fresh mountain-fed water used on site, and housed under the lowest corporate tax rates and power rates in Canada. Capitalizing on numerous farm credit programs provided by the province, Aurora has positioned itself as arguably the lowest cost-per-gram licensed producer in Canada. Aurora became a licensed producer in 2015, and is based in Edmonton, Alberta.

Aphria Inc. (TSX: APH) (OTC: APHQF)

Aphria is one of Canada's lowest cost licensed cannabis producers, specializing in the production, suppy, and sale of medical cannabis. The company offers sativa, indica, and hybrid medical marijuana products, as well as cannabis oils. It also provides support services in the form of medical consultations, group therapies, and rehabilitation to veteran and first responders. The company sells its products through its online store or phones, as well as engages in the wholesale shipping of medical marijuana plant cuttings and dried buds to other licensed producers. Aphria Inc. is headquartered in Leamington, Canada.

