Public Safety LTE & Mobile Broadband Market 2017-2030 Opportunities, Challenges, Strategies & Forecasts - ReportsnReports

Public Safety LTE & Mobile Broadband Market report presents an in-depth assessment of the global public safety LTE market, besides touching upon the wider LMR and mobile broadband industries. In addition to covering the business case, market drivers, challenges, enabling technologies, applications, key trends, standardization, spectrum availability/allocation, regulatory landscape, deployment case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies for public safety LTE, the report presents comprehensive forecasts for mobile broadband, LMR, and public safety LTE subscriptions from 2017 till 2030.

Reports also covered are unit shipment and revenue forecasts for public safety LTE infrastructure, devices, integration services and management solutions. In addition, the report tracks public safety LTE service revenues, over both private and commercial networks.

List of Companies Mentioned in Public Safety LTE & Mobile Broadband Market Report are 3GPP (Third Generation Partnership Project), 3M, 450 MHz Alliance, 450connect, 4K Solutions, 6Harmonics, A10 Networks, Aaeon, AAS (Amphenol Antenna Solutions), Abu Dhabi Police, Accedian Networks, Accelleran, Accuver, Ace Technologies Corporation, AceAxis, ACMA (Australian Communications and Media Authority), Actelis Networks, Aculab, Adax, ADCOM911 (Adams County Communications Center), ADLINK Technology, ADRF (Advanced RF Technologies), ADTRAN, ADVA Optical Networking, AdvanceTec Industries, Advantech, Advantech Wireless, Aeroflex, AeroMobile, Affarii Technologies, Affirmed Networks, Agile Networks, Aicox Solutions, Airbus Defence and Space, Airbus Group, Air-Lynx, Airspan Networks, Airvana, Airwave Solutions, Ajman Police, Alcatel-Lucent, Alea, Alepo, Alliander, Allied Telesis, Allot Communications, Alpha Networks, Alpha Technologies, Alphabet and more.

The Public Safety LTE & Mobile Broadband Market report has the following key findings: Research estimates that annual investments in public safety LTE infrastructure will surpass $800 Million by the end of 2017. The market - which includes base stations (eNBs), mobile core and transport network equipment - is further expected to grow at a CAGR of neay 45% over the next three years; By 2020, these infrastructure investments will be complemented by up to 3.8 Million LTE device shipments, ranging from smartphones and ruggedized handheld terminals to vehicular routers and IoT modules; A number of dedicated public safety LTE networks are already operational across the globe, ranging from nationwide systems in the oil-rich GCC region to citywide networks in Spain, China, Pakistan, Laos and Kenya; At present, more than 45% of all public safety LTE engagements -including in-service, planned, pilot, and demo networks - utilize spectrum in the 700 MHz range, primarily Bands 14 and 28; Due to the unavailability of ProSe-capable chipsets and devices, several public safety stakeholders including the United Kingdom Home Office are considering the continued use of LMR terminals to support direct-mode operation, as they migrate to LTE networks; The wider critical communications industry is continuing to consolidate with several prominent M&A deals such as Motorola Solutions' recent acquisition of carrier-integrated PTT-over-cellular platform provider Kodiak Networks, and Hytera Communications'takeover of the Sepura Group - a well-known provider of TETRA, DMR, P25 and LTE systems.

Related report title The"HetNet Ecosystem (Small Cells, Carrier Wi-Fi, C-RAN & DAS): 2017 - 2030 - Opportunities, Challenges, Strategies & Forecasts"report presents an in-depth assessment of the HetNet ecosystem including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, deployment models, use cases, vertical markets, service provider case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for HetNet infrastructure investments from 2017 till 2030. The forecasts cover 6 individual submarkets and 6 regions.

