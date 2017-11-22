HealthWatch Technologies Won the Most Promising Start-Up for 2018 Award by the China-Israel Summit

HAIFA, Israel, November 22, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The Most Promising Start-Up for 2018 award by the China-Israel Summit has been bestowed upon HealthWatch Technologies of Kfar Saba, Israel. This award celebrates the best of Israeli start-up companies and acts as a benchmark for excellence in innovation and leadership across the whole sector.With 40 competing Israeli start-up companies, HealthWatch was found to be exceptionally refreshing, innovative, profound and professionally managed. This competition was a part of the 6th China-Israel Summit that took place in Haifa, Israel, on November 20, 2017.

Dr. Gary J. Sagiv, CCO & EVP, HealthWatch LTD, who gave the winning presentation: "It is a great honor to receive the recognition of such a respectable and well-established organization and of my peers. Judged as the most promising start-up company, we are determined to make the most of this unique opportunity with our platform technology. The Master Cautionis not only a new generation medical device, it opens the mind to new possibilities that have not been available before. As the only company with a wearable 12-lead remote ECG monitoring technology in particular, and as a leader in tele-medicine in general, I see this area of medicine as the next frontier and this win is only the beginning of a great future."

Mr. Israel Schreiber, CEO, HealthWatch LTD: "We are constantly inspired by the Israeli hi-tech industry and are proud to be a part of it. Lead by a professional and experienced team, HealthWatch has proven that we are true innovators and will spearhead the future of wearable and dressable technologies."

About HealthWatch LTD: Founded as a response to real-life stories and the fact that lives can be lost as a result of delays on the time continuum, HealthWatch's innovative textile medical sensor technology and its in-depth patient management system, has wide market applications both within and outside the hospital environs. The Master Cautionpatented platform technology is the first and only 12-lead ECG smart digital garment that is CE/FDA-cleared and is the answer to the growing paradigm shift within the healthcare ecosystem. Master Cautionallows for the delivery of near real-time actionable data and other unparalleled medical advantages allowing for tailor-made alerts. Coupled with personalized physician supervision and an ability for a 24/7 monitoring, Master Cautioncan be used anywhere, anytime, without disturbing one's lifestyle.