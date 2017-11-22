Quantzig, a global analytics solutions provider, has announced the completion of their latest analytical study on the specialty retail industry. The client, a renowned specialty retail industry player, wanted to transform the supply chain into a more scalable and connected network. The client wanted to gain real-time insights into the supplier performance to improve their sourcing strategy. Additionally, the client wanted to increase supply chain visibility, manage volatility, and reduce fluctuations in the cost.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171122005204/en/

Quantzigs Analytical Services Helped a Renowned Specialty Retail Client Streamline Their Supply Chain Process. (Photo: Business Wire)

According to the analytical service experts at Quantzig, "The relentless pricing pressure and ever-increasing customer experience have made supply chain activities more complex. Leading retail industry players are adopting analytical services to gain better visibility into the supply chain processes."

The adoption of analytics solutions is increasing as more enterprises worldwide are realizing significant returns from using BI and analytics platforms and services. In the retail industry, analytical solutions can help business meet the needs of the customers in an agile and seamless manner. Major organizations are also adopting analytical services to monitor supply-demand relationships and effectively plan the inventory flow of goods and services.

Request a free demo to see how Quantzig's solutions can help you.

The solution offered by Quantzig helped the client to improve suppliers' performance and augment investment decisions. The retail client was able to reduce cost fluctuations and improve financial performance. Additionally, the retail firm was able to gain accurate and granular insights on the vendors' performance

This analytical service provided benefits that helped the client to:

Manage vendor relationships and curtail the risks associated with the supply chain

Optimize logistics and route operations by minimizing inventory levels

To know more, request a free proposal

This analytical services solution offered predictive insights on:

Tackling the challenges in the specialty retail space

Enhancing the supply chain visibility, demand forecasting, and logistics optimization

To know more, request a free proposal

View the complete analytical services case study here:

https://www.quantzig.com/content/specialty-retail-analytical-services

About Quantzig

Quantzig is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US, UK, Canada, China, and India. For more than 12 years, we have assisted our clients across the globe with end-to-end data modeling capabilities to leverage analytics for prudent decision making. Today, our firm consists of 120+ clients, including 45 Fortune 500 companies. For more information on all of Quantzig's services and the solutions they have provided to Fortune 500 clients across all industries, please contact us.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171122005204/en/

Contacts:

Quantzig

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Consultant

US: +1 630 538 7144

UK: +44 208 629 1455

hello@quantzig.com

https://www.quantzig.com/contact-us