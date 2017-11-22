sprite-preloader
Mittwoch, 22.11.2017

lynx
WKN: A0JEQ2 ISIN: IL0010958762 
22.11.2017 | 15:03
MTI Wireless Edge 80 GHz Flat Antenna was Granted Patent in Europe

TEL AVIV, Israel, November 22, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

MTI Wireless Edge is pleased to report that the above-noted European Patent No. 3048669 was validated in Italy, Sweden, Switzerland, Germany, Spain, France and United Kingdom. The patent is also being extended to the US and Israel.

Dov Feiner, MTI's CEO commented: "We see this as an important milestone in our 80 GHz antennas offering - we invested in new technology on this development, and I am happy it was recognized by the patent officers. This new flat antenna meets the strict regulation requirements while providing unmatchable performance with affordable cost. We already see many requirements from potential customers for this antenna which will be in full production in Q1 2018."

About MTI Wireless Edge Ltd.
MTI Wireless Edge Limited is engaged in the development, production and marketing of High Quality, Cost Effective, Flat Panel Antennas for Commercial and Military applications. Commercial applications include: 4G, LTE, WiMAX, Wi-Fi, Point-to-Multipoint (PtMP), Point-to-Point (PtP), and Broadband Wireless Access (BWA) applications as well as for Public Safety, Utilities and general Wireless Networking. With over 40 years' experience, supplying antennas up to 90GHz including directional antennas for base stations, subscribers and Omni directional antennas for outdoor and indoor deployments as well as Smart Antennas. For the RFID market, MTI offers antennas for RFID readers and terminals. Military applications include a wide range of broadband, tactical and specialized communications antennas, antenna systems and DF arrays installed on numerous ground, airborne, naval and submarine platforms worldwide.


