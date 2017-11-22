eVision Bolsters Rapid Expansion with Saudi-Arabian Entity and Office

AL KHOBAR, Saudi Arabia, November 22, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

To keep up with increasing demand, eVision Industry Software today unveiled the addition of a dedicated Saudi-Arabian entity and local office. "The dedicated entity and office clearly reflect eVision's long-term commitment to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and continuously growing customer base here. The push for solutions that support the Kingdom's ascent to Operational Excellence has been such that eVision leadership has decided to increase its local presence and support significantly", says eVision CEO Peter Kortenhorst.

The new eVision KSA office is essential to eVision's ambitions in the region, where it is establishing its world-class enterprise digital Control of Work platform as the standard together with eVision's strategic local Partner, Dar Al Riyadh. "Dar Al Riyadh trusts that eVision's software is going to change the way the Industry operates today. Their Integrated digital software solution with its capabilities to connect with mobile application will bring control room and field staff much closer. This will enable industries to reduce risks, increase efficiency, enhance compliance to ensure safety. Dar Al Riyadh is proud to bring finest and latest industrial technology solutions to Saudi Arabia through this partnership", says Prince Mohammed Bin Turki Al Saud, President of Dar Al Riyadh.

eVision's KSA office will provide a home base for customisation, implementation and support for eVision's ONE Vision platform, the industry's first fully integrated Control of Work / EHS / Process Safety Management solutions. "We are very proud to have the opportunity to break new ground together with our Partner Dar Al Riyadh to support the road towards Excellence", concludes Kortenhorst.

About Dar al Riyadh

In the past 40 years, Dar Al Riyadh has evolved into a fully-integrated, value-added services company with over 3,000 staff, of which more than 1,400 qualified engineers. Through their Kingdom wide office network, Dar Al Riyadh fulfils the needs of clients across many sectors such as governmental and private sectors from oil & gas to transportation, education, and healthcare, with an array of services in engineering, construction management, industrial systems and geomatics. For more information, please visit www.daralriyadh.com

About eVision

eVision Industry Software creates best-in-class Control of Work software. Innovative solutions that improve the way oil, gas, chemical and other hazardous industries operate on a global and local scale. eVision enables you to increase the safety and speed of your operations, supporting you in reaching your operational excellence and safety objectives. eVision solutions are fully configurable to match your organization's wishes and requirements, while ensuring unprecedented ease-of-use and full compliance with the latest protocols and regulations.

Major organisations such as Shell, Statoil, BP, Qatar Petroleum, Repsol-Sinopec and many more have selected eVision as their Control of Work vendor of choice, solidifying eVision as industry leader of its domain. With offices worldwide and partnerships with the world's leading system integrators, eVision provides high-quality delivery and support, on location, at all times. For more information, please visit www.evision-software.com